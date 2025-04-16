Lithium Americas (Argentina) (TSE:LAR) Trading Up 2.1% – Here’s Why

Lithium Americas (Argentina) Corp. (TSE:LAR – Get Free Report) shot up 2.1% on Monday . The stock traded as high as C$3.05 and last traded at C$2.95. 148,079 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, an increase of 31% from the average session volume of 113,314 shares. The stock had previously closed at C$2.89.
The company has a 50-day moving average price of C$3.22.
About Lithium Americas (Argentina)
Lithium Argentina is a producer of lithium carbonate for use primarily in lithium-ion batteries and electric vehicles. The Company, in partnership with Ganfeng Lithium Co Ltd, is operating the Cauchari-Olaroz lithium brine operation in Argentina and advancing development of additional lithium resources in the region.
