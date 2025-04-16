Lithium Stocks To Add to Your Watchlist – April 15th

Exxon Mobil, Albemarle, and Rio Tinto Group are the three Lithium stocks to watch today, according to MarketBeat’s stock screener tool. Lithium stocks represent the shares of companies engaged in the mining, production, or refinement of lithium—a key component used in lithium-ion batteries for electric vehicles and energy storage systems. Investors in these stocks are often attracted by the growth potential of the clean energy sector and the rising global demand for technologies powered by lithium-based batteries. These companies had the highest dollar trading volume of any Lithium stocks within the last several days.

Exxon Mobil (XOM)

Exxon Mobil Corporation engages in the exploration and production of crude oil and natural gas in the United States and internationally. It operates through Upstream, Energy Products, Chemical Products, and Specialty Products segments. The Upstream segment explores for and produces crude oil and natural gas.

NYSE:XOM traded up $0.68 during midday trading on Tuesday, reaching $104.07. 4,942,578 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 15,948,532. The business has a 50-day moving average of $110.20 and a two-hundred day moving average of $113.10. The stock has a market capitalization of $450.13 billion, a PE ratio of 13.27, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.02 and a beta of 0.61. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.14, a quick ratio of 0.97 and a current ratio of 1.31. Exxon Mobil has a 12-month low of $97.80 and a 12-month high of $126.34.

Albemarle (ALB)

Albemarle Corporation develops, manufactures, and markets engineered specialty chemicals worldwide. It operates through three segments: Energy Storage, Specialties and Ketjen. The Energy Storage segment offers lithium compounds, including lithium carbonate, lithium hydroxide, and lithium chloride; technical services for the handling and use of reactive lithium products; and lithium-containing by-products recycling services.

ALB stock traded down $2.62 on Tuesday, hitting $54.77. 1,594,349 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,693,587. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $72.96 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $88.26. Albemarle has a 12-month low of $49.43 and a 12-month high of $137.50. The stock has a market cap of $6.44 billion, a P/E ratio of -4.89 and a beta of 1.59. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.39, a quick ratio of 1.19 and a current ratio of 1.95.

Rio Tinto Group (RIO)

Rio Tinto Group engages in exploring, mining, and processing mineral resources worldwide. The company operates through Iron Ore, Aluminium, Copper, and Minerals Segments. The Iron Ore segment engages in the iron ore mining, and salt and gypsum production in Western Australia. The Aluminum segment is involved in bauxite mining; alumina refining; and aluminium smelting.

NYSE RIO traded up $0.48 during trading on Tuesday, hitting $57.49. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,267,876 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,875,061. Rio Tinto Group has a fifty-two week low of $51.67 and a fifty-two week high of $74.24. The company has a market cap of $72.09 billion, a PE ratio of 8.91, a P/E/G ratio of 0.42 and a beta of 0.66. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.23, a current ratio of 1.63 and a quick ratio of 1.16. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $60.90 and its 200-day simple moving average is $62.15.

