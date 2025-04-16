London Stock Exchange Group (OTCMKTS:LNSTY) Stock Rating Upgraded by BNP Paribas

BNP Paribas upgraded shares of London Stock Exchange Group (OTCMKTS:LNSTY – Free Report) to a hold rating in a research report released on Monday morning,Zacks.com reports.

Separately, Citigroup upgraded London Stock Exchange Group to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 28th.

LNSTY stock opened at $38.07 on Monday. London Stock Exchange Group has a 12 month low of $27.21 and a 12 month high of $39.52. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $36.65 and a 200 day simple moving average of $36.01.

The company also recently announced a dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, June 5th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, April 22nd will be given a $0.2309 dividend. This is an increase from London Stock Exchange Group’s previous dividend of $0.12. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, April 22nd.

London Stock Exchange Group plc operates as a financial markets infrastructure and data provider primarily in the United Kingdom and internationally. The company operates in three segments: Data & Analytics, Capital Markets, and Post Trade. It operates a range of international equity, fixed income, exchange-traded funds/exchange-traded products, and foreign exchange markets through the London Stock Exchange, AIM, Turquoise, FXall, Matching, and Tradeweb.

