London Stock Exchange Group (OTCMKTS:LNSTY) Upgraded to Hold at BNP Paribas

London Stock Exchange Group (OTCMKTS:LNSTY – Get Free Report) was upgraded by stock analysts at BNP Paribas to a “hold” rating in a report issued on Monday,Zacks.com reports.
Separately, Citigroup raised shares of London Stock Exchange Group to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 28th.
About London Stock Exchange Group
London Stock Exchange Group plc operates as a financial markets infrastructure and data provider primarily in the United Kingdom and internationally. The company operates in three segments: Data & Analytics, Capital Markets, and Post Trade. It operates a range of international equity, fixed income, exchange-traded funds/exchange-traded products, and foreign exchange markets through the London Stock Exchange, AIM, Turquoise, FXall, Matching, and Tradeweb.
