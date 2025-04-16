London Stock Exchange Group (OTCMKTS:LNSTY) Upgraded to Hold at BNP Paribas

London Stock Exchange Group (OTCMKTS:LNSTY – Get Free Report) was upgraded by stock analysts at BNP Paribas to a “hold” rating in a report issued on Monday,Zacks.com reports.

Separately, Citigroup raised shares of London Stock Exchange Group to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 28th.

London Stock Exchange Group Stock Up 2.8 %

About London Stock Exchange Group

Shares of LNSTY opened at $38.07 on Monday. London Stock Exchange Group has a 52-week low of $27.21 and a 52-week high of $39.52. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $36.65 and a 200 day moving average price of $36.01.

London Stock Exchange Group plc operates as a financial markets infrastructure and data provider primarily in the United Kingdom and internationally. The company operates in three segments: Data & Analytics, Capital Markets, and Post Trade. It operates a range of international equity, fixed income, exchange-traded funds/exchange-traded products, and foreign exchange markets through the London Stock Exchange, AIM, Turquoise, FXall, Matching, and Tradeweb.

