Lotus Technology (NASDAQ:LOT) Shares Gap Up – What’s Next?

Shares of Lotus Technology Inc. (NASDAQ:LOT – Get Free Report) gapped up before the market opened on Wednesday . The stock had previously closed at $1.32, but opened at $1.45. Lotus Technology shares last traded at $1.28, with a volume of 47,177 shares changing hands.

Lotus Technology Stock Performance

The firm has a market capitalization of $860.08 million, a P/E ratio of -0.81 and a beta of 0.28. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $1.85 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $3.23.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Lotus Technology

Large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Mariner LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Lotus Technology in the 4th quarter worth $1,426,000. Tidal Investments LLC acquired a new stake in Lotus Technology in the third quarter worth about $402,000. Townsquare Capital LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Lotus Technology during the fourth quarter worth about $236,000. Orion Portfolio Solutions LLC acquired a new position in shares of Lotus Technology during the fourth quarter valued at about $165,000. Finally, Savant Capital LLC acquired a new position in shares of Lotus Technology during the fourth quarter valued at about $109,000. 63.40% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Lotus Technology Company Profile

Lotus Technology Inc engages in the design, development, and sale of battery electric lifestyle vehicles worldwide. It also distributes sports cars. The company sells its products under the Lotus brand. Lotus Technology Inc is based in Shanghai, China.

