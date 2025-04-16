LSV Asset Management Purchases 4,700 Shares of Open Text Co. (NASDAQ:OTEX)

LSV Asset Management increased its position in Open Text Co. (NASDAQ:OTEX – Free Report) (TSE:OTC) by 109.3% in the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 9,000 shares of the software maker’s stock after purchasing an additional 4,700 shares during the quarter. LSV Asset Management’s holdings in Open Text were worth $255,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. IFP Advisors Inc raised its holdings in Open Text by 103.8% in the fourth quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 1,011 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $29,000 after purchasing an additional 515 shares in the last quarter. Blue Trust Inc. increased its stake in shares of Open Text by 40.8% in the 4th quarter. Blue Trust Inc. now owns 1,373 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $39,000 after acquiring an additional 398 shares in the last quarter. Generali Asset Management SPA SGR bought a new stake in Open Text during the fourth quarter worth about $62,000. Allworth Financial LP boosted its stake in Open Text by 20.7% during the fourth quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 2,564 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $73,000 after acquiring an additional 439 shares in the last quarter. Finally, CIBC Private Wealth Group LLC purchased a new stake in Open Text in the fourth quarter worth about $105,000. 70.37% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

OTEX has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. StockNews.com cut Open Text from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, January 27th. Royal Bank of Canada reduced their price objective on shares of Open Text from $33.00 to $31.00 and set a “sector perform” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, February 7th. Barclays upped their target price on shares of Open Text from $34.00 to $36.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Friday, February 7th. UBS Group assumed coverage on shares of Open Text in a research report on Tuesday, December 17th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $32.00 price target for the company. Finally, TD Securities cut their target price on Open Text from $38.00 to $35.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Sunday, February 9th. Nine analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $35.18.

Open Text Stock Up 0.2 %

Open Text stock opened at $25.61 on Wednesday. Open Text Co. has a one year low of $22.79 and a one year high of $36.39. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $26.17 and a 200 day moving average of $28.76. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.50, a quick ratio of 0.87 and a current ratio of 0.87. The stock has a market cap of $6.73 billion, a PE ratio of 10.41 and a beta of 1.13.

Open Text (NASDAQ:OTEX – Get Free Report) (TSE:OTC) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 6th. The software maker reported $1.02 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.92 by $0.10. Open Text had a net margin of 12.21% and a return on equity of 23.23%. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Open Text Co. will post 3.45 EPS for the current year.

Open Text Increases Dividend

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 21st. Stockholders of record on Friday, March 7th were paid a dividend of $0.2625 per share. This represents a $1.05 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.10%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, March 7th. This is a boost from Open Text’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.26. Open Text’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 42.68%.

Open Text Company Profile

Open Text Corporation provides information management software and solutions. The company offers content services, which includes content collaboration and intelligent capture to records management, collaboration, e-signatures, and archiving; and operates experience cloud platform that provides customer experience and web content management, digital asset management, customer analytics, AI and insights, e-discovery, digital fax, omnichannel communications, secure messaging, and voice of customer, as well as customer journey, testing, and segmentation.

