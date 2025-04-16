Luke Alverson Sells 919 Shares of CSW Industrials, Inc. (NASDAQ:CSWI) Stock

CSW Industrials, Inc. (NASDAQ:CSWI – Get Free Report) SVP Luke Alverson sold 919 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, April 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $303.21, for a total transaction of $278,649.99. Following the sale, the senior vice president now owns 14,353 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,351,973.13. This represents a 6.02 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link.

Luke Alverson also recently made the following trade(s):

On Monday, March 17th, Luke Alverson sold 1,100 shares of CSW Industrials stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $292.12, for a total transaction of $321,332.00.

Shares of NASDAQ CSWI traded down $2.32 during trading hours on Wednesday, reaching $295.36. The stock had a trading volume of 128,078 shares, compared to its average volume of 134,424. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $297.43 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $351.32. The firm has a market cap of $4.96 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 35.29 and a beta of 0.88. CSW Industrials, Inc. has a 52-week low of $229.49 and a 52-week high of $436.50.

CSW Industrials ( NASDAQ:CSWI Get Free Report ) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, January 30th. The basic materials company reported $1.48 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.37 by $0.11. CSW Industrials had a return on equity of 15.72% and a net margin of 15.53%. Equities research analysts anticipate that CSW Industrials, Inc. will post 8.49 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, May 9th. Stockholders of record on Friday, April 25th will be issued a dividend of $0.27 per share. The ex-dividend date is Friday, April 25th. This represents a $1.08 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.37%. This is an increase from CSW Industrials’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.24. CSW Industrials’s dividend payout ratio is 12.90%.

A number of equities analysts recently commented on CSWI shares. Citigroup decreased their target price on CSW Industrials from $364.00 to $313.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Monday. The Goldman Sachs Group decreased their price target on shares of CSW Industrials from $450.00 to $400.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, January 14th. Wells Fargo & Company cut their target price on shares of CSW Industrials from $350.00 to $295.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Monday. Truist Financial initiated coverage on CSW Industrials in a research note on Friday, February 14th. They set a “hold” rating and a $362.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, StockNews.com cut shares of CSW Industrials from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, February 3rd. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $342.50.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Proficio Capital Partners LLC lifted its holdings in CSW Industrials by 35,553.3% in the fourth quarter. Proficio Capital Partners LLC now owns 202,154 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $71,320,000 after acquiring an additional 201,587 shares during the period. Norges Bank acquired a new stake in shares of CSW Industrials in the fourth quarter valued at about $59,250,000. Riverbridge Partners LLC purchased a new stake in CSW Industrials during the 4th quarter worth approximately $42,202,000. GAMMA Investing LLC increased its position in shares of CSW Industrials by 63,348.5% during the first quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC now owns 86,290 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $25,155,000 after purchasing an additional 86,154 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Principal Financial Group Inc. grew its holdings in shares of CSW Industrials by 1,046.2% during the third quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 84,991 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $31,140,000 after buying an additional 77,576 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 82.79% of the company’s stock.

CSW Industrials, Inc operates as a diversified industrial company in the United States and internationally. It operates through three segments: Contractor Solutions, Engineered Building Solutions, and Specialized Reliability Solutions. The Contractor Solutions segment provides condensate pads, pans, pumps, switches, and traps; cements, diffusers, grilles, registers, solvents, thread sealants, and vents; line set covers; refrigerant caps; wire pulling head tools; electrical protection, chemical maintenance, and installation supplies for HVAC; ductless mini-split systems installation support tools and accessories; and drain waste and vent system products for use in HVAC/R, plumbing, general industrial, architecturally specified building products.

