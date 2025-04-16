Main Street Financial Solutions LLC Buys 691 Shares of iShares Core S&P U.S. Growth ETF (NASDAQ:IUSG)

Main Street Financial Solutions LLC boosted its position in shares of iShares Core S&P U.S. Growth ETF (NASDAQ:IUSG – Free Report) by 1.2% in the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 58,472 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 691 shares during the period. iShares Core S&P U.S. Growth ETF makes up about 0.8% of Main Street Financial Solutions LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 28th largest position. Main Street Financial Solutions LLC’s holdings in iShares Core S&P U.S. Growth ETF were worth $8,148,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Atala Financial Inc bought a new position in shares of iShares Core S&P U.S. Growth ETF during the fourth quarter worth about $25,000. Noble Wealth Management PBC bought a new position in shares of iShares Core S&P U.S. Growth ETF during the 4th quarter worth approximately $34,000. Mogy Joel R Investment Counsel Inc. raised its holdings in shares of iShares Core S&P U.S. Growth ETF by 316.7% in the fourth quarter. Mogy Joel R Investment Counsel Inc. now owns 250 shares of the company’s stock valued at $35,000 after purchasing an additional 190 shares during the last quarter. Cape Investment Advisory Inc. bought a new stake in shares of iShares Core S&P U.S. Growth ETF in the fourth quarter worth $41,000. Finally, Stonebridge Financial Group LLC acquired a new position in iShares Core S&P U.S. Growth ETF during the fourth quarter worth $42,000.

iShares Core S&P U.S. Growth ETF Trading Down 0.1 %

Shares of IUSG stock opened at $124.62 on Wednesday. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $132.28 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $136.45. iShares Core S&P U.S. Growth ETF has a 1 year low of $108.91 and a 1 year high of $146.99. The firm has a market capitalization of $19.19 billion, a P/E ratio of 27.74 and a beta of 1.06.

iShares Core S&P U.S. Growth ETF Cuts Dividend

iShares Core S&P U.S. Growth ETF Profile

The business also recently announced a dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 21st. Investors of record on Tuesday, March 18th were issued a dividend of $0.1767 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, March 18th.

The iShares Core S&P U.S. Growth ETF (IUSG) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the S&P 900 Growth index. The fund tracks an index of US large- and mid-cap growth stocks. The index selects from stocks ranked 1-3000 by market cap based on fundamental growth factors. IUSG was launched on Jul 24, 2000 and is managed by BlackRock.

