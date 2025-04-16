Main Street Financial Solutions LLC Buys 691 Shares of iShares Core S&P U.S. Growth ETF (NASDAQ:IUSG)

Main Street Financial Solutions LLC boosted its position in shares of iShares Core S&P U.S. Growth ETF (NASDAQ:IUSG – Free Report) by 1.2% in the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 58,472 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 691 shares during the period. iShares Core S&P U.S. Growth ETF makes up about 0.8% of Main Street Financial Solutions LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 28th largest position. Main Street Financial Solutions LLC’s holdings in iShares Core S&P U.S. Growth ETF were worth $8,148,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.
Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Atala Financial Inc bought a new position in shares of iShares Core S&P U.S. Growth ETF during the fourth quarter worth about $25,000. Noble Wealth Management PBC bought a new position in shares of iShares Core S&P U.S. Growth ETF during the 4th quarter worth approximately $34,000. Mogy Joel R Investment Counsel Inc. raised its holdings in shares of iShares Core S&P U.S. Growth ETF by 316.7% in the fourth quarter. Mogy Joel R Investment Counsel Inc. now owns 250 shares of the company’s stock valued at $35,000 after purchasing an additional 190 shares during the last quarter. Cape Investment Advisory Inc. bought a new stake in shares of iShares Core S&P U.S. Growth ETF in the fourth quarter worth $41,000. Finally, Stonebridge Financial Group LLC acquired a new position in iShares Core S&P U.S. Growth ETF during the fourth quarter worth $42,000.
iShares Core S&P U.S. Growth ETF Trading Down 0.1 %
Shares of IUSG stock opened at $124.62 on Wednesday. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $132.28 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $136.45. iShares Core S&P U.S. Growth ETF has a 1 year low of $108.91 and a 1 year high of $146.99. The firm has a market capitalization of $19.19 billion, a P/E ratio of 27.74 and a beta of 1.06.
iShares Core S&P U.S. Growth ETF Cuts Dividend
iShares Core S&P U.S. Growth ETF Profile
The iShares Core S&P U.S. Growth ETF (IUSG) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the S&P 900 Growth index. The fund tracks an index of US large- and mid-cap growth stocks. The index selects from stocks ranked 1-3000 by market cap based on fundamental growth factors. IUSG was launched on Jul 24, 2000 and is managed by BlackRock.
Read More
- Five stocks we like better than iShares Core S&P U.S. Growth ETF
- What Is WallStreetBets and What Stocks Are They Targeting?
- Beware of BigBear.ai: Insiders Are Selling—Should You?
- What is the Shanghai Stock Exchange Composite Index?
- CrowdStrike Stock is a Buy as Cyberthreat Environment Expands
- How to Calculate Options Profits
- Congress! Who Traded What During the Tariff-Induced Meltdown
Want to see what other hedge funds are holding IUSG? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for iShares Core S&P U.S. Growth ETF (NASDAQ:IUSG – Free Report).
Receive News & Ratings for iShares Core S&P U.S. Growth ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares Core S&P U.S. Growth ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.