MainStay CBRE Global Infrastructure Megatrends Term Fund (NYSE:MEGI) Short Interest Up 130.7% in March

MainStay CBRE Global Infrastructure Megatrends Term Fund (NYSE:MEGI – Get Free Report) was the target of a large increase in short interest in March. As of March 31st, there was short interest totalling 72,900 shares, an increase of 130.7% from the March 15th total of 31,600 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 186,600 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.4 days.
NYSE:MEGI opened at $12.98 on Wednesday. MainStay CBRE Global Infrastructure Megatrends Term Fund has a one year low of $11.28 and a one year high of $14.96. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $12.70 and a 200 day simple moving average of $13.09.
The company also recently announced a dividend, which was paid on Monday, March 31st. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, March 25th were given a $0.125 dividend. This is a positive change from MainStay CBRE Global Infrastructure Megatrends Term Fund’s previous dividend of $0.11. The ex-dividend date was Monday, March 24th. This represents a dividend yield of 11.4%.
The Fund’s investment objective is to seek a high level of total return with an emphasis on current income. There is no assurance that the Fund will achieve its investment objective. Tthe Fund invests at least 80% of its assets (net assets plus borrowings for investment purposes) in securities issued by infrastructure companies.
