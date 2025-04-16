MainStay CBRE Global Infrastructure Megatrends Term Fund (NYSE:MEGI) Short Interest Up 130.7% in March

MainStay CBRE Global Infrastructure Megatrends Term Fund (NYSE:MEGI – Get Free Report) was the target of a large increase in short interest in March. As of March 31st, there was short interest totalling 72,900 shares, an increase of 130.7% from the March 15th total of 31,600 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 186,600 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.4 days.

MainStay CBRE Global Infrastructure Megatrends Term Fund Trading Up 1.3 %

NYSE:MEGI opened at $12.98 on Wednesday. MainStay CBRE Global Infrastructure Megatrends Term Fund has a one year low of $11.28 and a one year high of $14.96. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $12.70 and a 200 day simple moving average of $13.09.

MainStay CBRE Global Infrastructure Megatrends Term Fund Increases Dividend

The company also recently announced a dividend, which was paid on Monday, March 31st. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, March 25th were given a $0.125 dividend. This is a positive change from MainStay CBRE Global Infrastructure Megatrends Term Fund’s previous dividend of $0.11. The ex-dividend date was Monday, March 24th. This represents a dividend yield of 11.4%.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in MEGI. HighTower Advisors LLC acquired a new position in MainStay CBRE Global Infrastructure Megatrends Term Fund in the fourth quarter worth $122,000. Vista Investment Partners II LLC acquired a new position in shares of MainStay CBRE Global Infrastructure Megatrends Term Fund in the 4th quarter valued at about $136,000. XTX Topco Ltd bought a new stake in shares of MainStay CBRE Global Infrastructure Megatrends Term Fund during the 3rd quarter valued at about $151,000. Integrated Wealth Concepts LLC bought a new position in MainStay CBRE Global Infrastructure Megatrends Term Fund in the fourth quarter worth about $183,000. Finally, Aptus Capital Advisors LLC bought a new position in MainStay CBRE Global Infrastructure Megatrends Term Fund in the fourth quarter worth about $183,000.

The Fund’s investment objective is to seek a high level of total return with an emphasis on current income. There is no assurance that the Fund will achieve its investment objective. Tthe Fund invests at least 80% of its assets (net assets plus borrowings for investment purposes) in securities issued by infrastructure companies.

