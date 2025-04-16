Mariner LLC Grows Stock Holdings in Vanguard Total International Stock ETF (NASDAQ:VXUS)

Mariner LLC lifted its position in Vanguard Total International Stock ETF (NASDAQ:VXUS – Free Report) by 2.3% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 415,435 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 9,466 shares during the period. Mariner LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Total International Stock ETF were worth $24,482,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. SageView Advisory Group LLC grew its stake in Vanguard Total International Stock ETF by 13.9% during the 4th quarter. SageView Advisory Group LLC now owns 88,263 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,201,000 after buying an additional 10,752 shares during the last quarter. O ROURKE & COMPANY Inc grew its stake in shares of Vanguard Total International Stock ETF by 8.5% during the fourth quarter. O ROURKE & COMPANY Inc now owns 10,575 shares of the company’s stock worth $623,000 after acquiring an additional 830 shares during the last quarter. Keystone Financial Group acquired a new position in shares of Vanguard Total International Stock ETF during the fourth quarter valued at about $543,000. Fiducient Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of Vanguard Total International Stock ETF by 2.3% in the 4th quarter. Fiducient Advisors LLC now owns 341,015 shares of the company’s stock valued at $20,096,000 after purchasing an additional 7,598 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Savvy Advisors Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Vanguard Total International Stock ETF in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $427,000.

Get Vanguard Total International Stock ETF alerts:

Vanguard Total International Stock ETF Trading Up 0.5 %

Shares of Vanguard Total International Stock ETF stock opened at $61.02 on Wednesday. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $61.97 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $61.57. The firm has a market capitalization of $81.56 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.81 and a beta of 0.85. Vanguard Total International Stock ETF has a 12-month low of $54.98 and a 12-month high of $65.52.

Vanguard Total International Stock ETF Announces Dividend

About Vanguard Total International Stock ETF

The company also recently disclosed a dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, March 25th. Stockholders of record on Friday, March 21st were paid a $0.1909 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Friday, March 21st.

(Free Report)

The Vanguard Total International Stock ETF (VXUS) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the FTSE Global All Cap ex US index, a market-cap-weighted index of global stocks covering 99% of the world’s global market capitalization outside the US. VXUS was launched on Jan 26, 2011 and is managed by Vanguard.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding VXUS? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Vanguard Total International Stock ETF (NASDAQ:VXUS – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Vanguard Total International Stock ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vanguard Total International Stock ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.