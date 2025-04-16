Marks and Spencer Group (OTCMKTS:MAKSY) Sets New 12-Month High – Here’s Why

Marks and Spencer Group plc (OTCMKTS:MAKSY – Get Free Report)’s share price hit a new 52-week high during mid-day trading on Monday . The stock traded as high as $10.70 and last traded at $10.66, with a volume of 65844 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at $10.38.

The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $9.37 and its 200 day simple moving average is $9.47. The company has a quick ratio of 0.45, a current ratio of 0.82 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.84.

Marks and Spencer Group plc operates various retail stores. It operates through five segments: UK Clothing & Home, UK Food, International, Ocado, and All Other. The company offers protein deli and dairy; produce; ambient and in-store bakery; meals dessert and frozen; and hospitality and Food on the Move' products.

