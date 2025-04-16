Marshall Wace LLP Grows Stake in Truist Financial Co. (NYSE:TFC)

Marshall Wace LLP lifted its holdings in shares of Truist Financial Co. (NYSE:TFC – Free Report) by 92.8% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 3,639,216 shares of the insurance provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,752,001 shares during the period. Marshall Wace LLP’s holdings in Truist Financial were worth $157,869,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in TFC. Norges Bank purchased a new stake in shares of Truist Financial during the 4th quarter worth approximately $402,828,000. FMR LLC raised its stake in Truist Financial by 109.1% during the 4th quarter. FMR LLC now owns 10,460,159 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $453,762,000 after acquiring an additional 5,457,053 shares in the last quarter. Raymond James Financial Inc. purchased a new stake in Truist Financial in the fourth quarter valued at $198,051,000. Amundi boosted its stake in Truist Financial by 6.5% in the fourth quarter. Amundi now owns 23,683,345 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $1,040,718,000 after acquiring an additional 1,450,323 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Invesco Ltd. grew its holdings in shares of Truist Financial by 12.4% during the fourth quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 9,951,283 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $431,687,000 after purchasing an additional 1,101,256 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 71.28% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Barclays boosted their target price on Truist Financial from $47.00 to $51.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Monday, January 6th. HSBC upgraded Truist Financial from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $50.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Tuesday, January 7th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered their target price on shares of Truist Financial from $48.00 to $42.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, April 3rd. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods upped their price target on shares of Truist Financial from $55.00 to $57.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 21st. Finally, Hsbc Global Res raised shares of Truist Financial from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 7th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating, eleven have assigned a buy rating and two have assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $50.22.

Truist Financial Trading Up 0.8 %

NYSE:TFC opened at $36.49 on Wednesday. The business’s 50-day moving average is $41.90 and its two-hundred day moving average is $43.92. The firm has a market capitalization of $47.63 billion, a PE ratio of 10.96, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.63 and a beta of 0.91. Truist Financial Co. has a 12 month low of $33.56 and a 12 month high of $49.06. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.61, a current ratio of 0.83 and a quick ratio of 0.83.

Truist Financial (NYSE:TFC – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Friday, January 17th. The insurance provider reported $0.91 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.88 by $0.03. The firm had revenue of $5.11 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.05 billion. Truist Financial had a net margin of 15.59% and a return on equity of 9.32%. The firm’s revenue was up 3.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $0.81 EPS. Research analysts predict that Truist Financial Co. will post 4 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Truist Financial Dividend Announcement

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, March 3rd. Investors of record on Friday, February 14th were issued a $0.52 dividend. This represents a $2.08 annualized dividend and a yield of 5.70%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, February 14th. Truist Financial’s dividend payout ratio is currently 62.46%.

Truist Financial Profile

Truist Financial Corporation, a financial services company, provides banking and trust services in the Southeastern and Mid-Atlantic United States. The company operates through three segments: Consumer Banking and Wealth, Corporate and Commercial Banking, and Insurance Holdings.Its deposit products include noninterest-bearing checking, interest-bearing checking, savings, and money market deposit accounts, as well as certificates of deposit and individual retirement accounts.

