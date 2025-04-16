Marshall Wace LLP Has $147.79 Million Stock Position in Hasbro, Inc. (NASDAQ:HAS)

Marshall Wace LLP grew its holdings in shares of Hasbro, Inc. (NASDAQ:HAS – Free Report) by 23.7% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 2,643,381 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 507,054 shares during the period. Marshall Wace LLP’s holdings in Hasbro were worth $147,791,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other large investors also recently modified their holdings of HAS. Jump Financial LLC grew its stake in shares of Hasbro by 50.0% in the 4th quarter. Jump Financial LLC now owns 4,801 shares of the company’s stock valued at $268,000 after buying an additional 1,600 shares during the period. Guggenheim Capital LLC grew its stake in Hasbro by 5.8% in the fourth quarter. Guggenheim Capital LLC now owns 16,492 shares of the company’s stock valued at $922,000 after acquiring an additional 905 shares during the period. Canada Post Corp Registered Pension Plan bought a new stake in shares of Hasbro during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $43,000. XTX Topco Ltd acquired a new position in shares of Hasbro during the fourth quarter worth approximately $652,000. Finally, CreativeOne Wealth LLC bought a new position in shares of Hasbro in the 4th quarter worth $942,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 91.83% of the company’s stock.

Hasbro Stock Down 1.6 %

HAS stock opened at $52.49 on Wednesday. Hasbro, Inc. has a 1-year low of $49.00 and a 1-year high of $73.46. The stock has a market cap of $7.34 billion, a P/E ratio of 19.09, a P/E/G ratio of 0.60 and a beta of 0.51. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $60.30 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $62.07. The company has a current ratio of 1.60, a quick ratio of 1.29 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.85.

Hasbro Announces Dividend

Hasbro ( NASDAQ:HAS Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 20th. The company reported $0.46 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.36 by $0.10. The company had revenue of $1.10 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.02 billion. Hasbro had a net margin of 9.32% and a return on equity of 47.93%. Analysts expect that Hasbro, Inc. will post 4.33 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, March 12th. Investors of record on Monday, March 3rd were issued a $0.70 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Monday, March 3rd. This represents a $2.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 5.33%. Hasbro’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 101.82%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several research firms have weighed in on HAS. Stifel Nicolaus lowered their price objective on shares of Hasbro from $82.00 to $77.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, January 3rd. Roth Mkm upped their target price on shares of Hasbro from $68.00 to $82.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, February 21st. Morgan Stanley reiterated an “overweight” rating and set a $84.00 price target (down previously from $88.00) on shares of Hasbro in a research note on Friday, February 21st. StockNews.com downgraded Hasbro from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday. Finally, DA Davidson raised Hasbro to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Hasbro presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $80.22.

Hasbro Company Profile



Hasbro, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a toy and game company in the United States, Europe, Canada, Mexico, Latin America, Australia, China, and Hong Kong. The company operates through Consumer Products; Wizards of the Coast and Digital Gaming; Entertainment; and Corporate and Other segments.

