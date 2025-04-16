Marshall Wace LLP Has $188.40 Million Stake in Hilton Worldwide Holdings Inc. (NYSE:HLT)

Marshall Wace LLP increased its stake in Hilton Worldwide Holdings Inc. (NYSE:HLT – Free Report) by 426.9% in the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 762,261 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 617,604 shares during the quarter. Marshall Wace LLP’s holdings in Hilton Worldwide were worth $188,400,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Noble Wealth Management PBC acquired a new position in Hilton Worldwide during the 4th quarter worth approximately $27,000. VSM Wealth Advisory LLC bought a new stake in shares of Hilton Worldwide in the fourth quarter worth $28,000. E Fund Management Hong Kong Co. Ltd. acquired a new position in Hilton Worldwide during the fourth quarter worth $34,000. Sierra Ocean LLC acquired a new stake in Hilton Worldwide in the 4th quarter valued at $36,000. Finally, Hopwood Financial Services Inc. bought a new stake in Hilton Worldwide during the 4th quarter worth about $41,000. Institutional investors own 95.90% of the company’s stock.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other Hilton Worldwide news, insider Christopher J. Nassetta sold 40,653 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, February 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $268.83, for a total transaction of $10,928,745.99. Following the sale, the insider now owns 77,383 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $20,802,871.89. This represents a 34.44 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. 2.50% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

HLT has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. The Goldman Sachs Group restated a “neutral” rating and issued a $235.00 price target (down from $296.00) on shares of Hilton Worldwide in a research note on Monday. Raymond James boosted their target price on shares of Hilton Worldwide from $250.00 to $290.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, February 10th. Jefferies Financial Group decreased their price objective on shares of Hilton Worldwide from $277.00 to $228.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, April 9th. Morgan Stanley upped their target price on shares of Hilton Worldwide from $265.00 to $274.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 4th. Finally, Mizuho reiterated a “neutral” rating and set a $263.00 price target (up previously from $243.00) on shares of Hilton Worldwide in a report on Wednesday, February 5th. Twelve analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $248.88.

Hilton Worldwide Trading Up 0.6 %

NYSE:HLT opened at $211.33 on Wednesday. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $239.84 and its 200-day moving average is $243.89. Hilton Worldwide Holdings Inc. has a 1-year low of $193.86 and a 1-year high of $275.22. The stock has a market cap of $50.64 billion, a P/E ratio of 34.36, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.86 and a beta of 1.19.

Hilton Worldwide (NYSE:HLT – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 6th. The company reported $1.76 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.67 by $0.09. Hilton Worldwide had a net margin of 13.74% and a negative return on equity of 54.47%. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Hilton Worldwide Holdings Inc. will post 7.89 EPS for the current year.

Hilton Worldwide Dividend Announcement

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 28th. Stockholders of record on Friday, February 21st were paid a $0.15 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, February 21st. This represents a $0.60 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.28%. Hilton Worldwide’s payout ratio is 9.76%.

Hilton Worldwide Profile

Hilton Worldwide Holdings Inc, a hospitality company, engages in managing, franchising, owning, and leasing hotels and resorts. It operates through two segments, Management and Franchise, and Ownership. The company engages in the hotel management and licensing of its brands. It operates luxury hotels under the Waldorf Astoria Hotels & Resorts, LXR Hotels & Resorts, and Conrad Hotels & Resorts brand; lifestyle hotels under the Canopy by Hilton, Curio Collection by Hilton, Tapestry Collection by Hilton, Tempo by Hilton, and Motto by Hilton brand; full service hotels under the Signia by Hilton, Hilton Hotels & Resorts, and DoubleTree by Hilton brand; service hotels under the Hilton Garden Inn, Hampton by Hilton, and Tru by Hilton brand; all-suite hotels under the Embassy Suites by Hilton, Homewood Suites by Hilton, and Home2 Suites by Hilton brand; and economy hotel under the Spark by Hilton brand, as well as Hilton Grand Vacations.

