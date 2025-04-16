Marshall Wace LLP Has $226.90 Million Holdings in Stellantis (NYSE:STLA)

Marshall Wace LLP raised its stake in Stellantis (NYSE:STLA – Free Report) by 72,446.0% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 17,400,161 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 17,376,176 shares during the quarter. Marshall Wace LLP’s holdings in Stellantis were worth $226,899,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in STLA. United Capital Financial Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of Stellantis by 23.5% in the 4th quarter. United Capital Financial Advisors LLC now owns 14,723 shares of the company’s stock valued at $192,000 after acquiring an additional 2,798 shares during the period. Gamco Investors INC. ET AL increased its stake in Stellantis by 69.9% in the fourth quarter. Gamco Investors INC. ET AL now owns 40,850 shares of the company’s stock valued at $533,000 after purchasing an additional 16,800 shares in the last quarter. Gabelli Funds LLC raised its holdings in Stellantis by 248.3% in the fourth quarter. Gabelli Funds LLC now owns 87,072 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,136,000 after purchasing an additional 62,072 shares during the period. Bridgewater Associates LP bought a new position in shares of Stellantis during the fourth quarter worth $999,000. Finally, Guggenheim Capital LLC grew its holdings in shares of Stellantis by 18.0% in the 4th quarter. Guggenheim Capital LLC now owns 42,281 shares of the company’s stock valued at $552,000 after buying an additional 6,438 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 59.48% of the company’s stock.

Stellantis stock opened at $9.37 on Wednesday. The company has a current ratio of 1.14, a quick ratio of 0.85 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.26. Stellantis has a 1-year low of $8.39 and a 1-year high of $26.09. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $11.99 and a 200 day simple moving average of $12.77. The company has a market cap of $28.31 billion, a P/E ratio of 2.75 and a beta of 1.44.

Several brokerages recently commented on STLA. UBS Group downgraded Stellantis from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday. Cowen assumed coverage on Stellantis in a research report on Thursday, March 6th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Piper Sandler cut Stellantis from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and cut their price objective for the company from $23.00 to $13.00 in a report on Thursday, March 20th. Finally, TD Cowen started coverage on Stellantis in a research note on Friday, March 7th. They set a “hold” rating and a $13.00 target price for the company. Ten investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, one has given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $16.49.

Stellantis Company Profile

Stellantis N.V. engages in the design, engineering, manufacturing, distribution, and sale of automobiles and light commercial vehicles, engines, transmission systems, metallurgical products, mobility services, and production systems worldwide. It provides luxury and premium vehicles; sport utility vehicles; American and European brand vehicles; and parts and services, as well as retail and dealer financing, leasing, and rental services.

