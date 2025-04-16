Marshall Wace LLP Purchases 3,882,324 Shares of Dollar Tree, Inc. (NASDAQ:DLTR)

Marshall Wace LLP boosted its holdings in shares of Dollar Tree, Inc. (NASDAQ:DLTR – Free Report) by 784.2% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 4,377,366 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 3,882,324 shares during the period. Marshall Wace LLP’s holdings in Dollar Tree were worth $328,040,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Assetmark Inc. lifted its position in shares of Dollar Tree by 74.1% during the 4th quarter. Assetmark Inc. now owns 350 shares of the company’s stock worth $26,000 after buying an additional 149 shares during the last quarter. Bessemer Group Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Dollar Tree by 34,600.0% in the fourth quarter. Bessemer Group Inc. now owns 347 shares of the company’s stock worth $26,000 after acquiring an additional 346 shares during the last quarter. Versant Capital Management Inc acquired a new stake in shares of Dollar Tree in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $30,000. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust grew its holdings in shares of Dollar Tree by 120.8% during the 4th quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust now owns 424 shares of the company’s stock valued at $32,000 after purchasing an additional 232 shares during the last quarter. Finally, MassMutual Private Wealth & Trust FSB increased its position in Dollar Tree by 91.3% during the 4th quarter. MassMutual Private Wealth & Trust FSB now owns 440 shares of the company’s stock worth $33,000 after purchasing an additional 210 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 97.40% of the company’s stock.

DLTR has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. Bank of America cut their target price on shares of Dollar Tree from $75.00 to $70.00 and set an “underperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, April 8th. Loop Capital reissued a “hold” rating on shares of Dollar Tree in a report on Thursday, March 27th. UBS Group lowered their target price on Dollar Tree from $105.00 to $95.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Friday, March 21st. Wells Fargo & Company increased their target price on Dollar Tree from $85.00 to $90.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 1st. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. reduced their price target on Dollar Tree from $88.00 to $78.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, March 27th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, fourteen have assigned a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, Dollar Tree presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $81.84.

DLTR stock opened at $71.80 on Wednesday. Dollar Tree, Inc. has a 12-month low of $60.49 and a 12-month high of $125.72. The company has a quick ratio of 0.17, a current ratio of 1.03 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.32. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $70.79 and its 200 day simple moving average is $70.31. The firm has a market cap of $15.44 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -15.05, a PEG ratio of 2.16 and a beta of 0.87.

Dollar Tree (NASDAQ:DLTR – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, March 26th. The company reported $2.11 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.20 by ($0.09). The company had revenue of $5 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $8.23 billion. Dollar Tree had a negative net margin of 3.34% and a positive return on equity of 16.89%. The firm’s revenue was up .7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $2.55 EPS. On average, analysts expect that Dollar Tree, Inc. will post 5.39 earnings per share for the current year.

In other Dollar Tree news, Director William W. Douglas III acquired 701 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, April 2nd. The shares were purchased at an average price of $75.00 per share, for a total transaction of $52,575.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now owns 1,377 shares in the company, valued at approximately $103,275. This represents a 103.70 % increase in their position. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. 6.80% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Dollar Tree, Inc operates retail discount stores. The company operates in two segments, Dollar Tree and Family Dollar. The Dollar Tree segment offers merchandise at the fixed price of $ 1.25. It provides consumable merchandise, which includes everyday consumables, such as household paper and chemicals, food, candy, health, personal care products, and frozen and refrigerated food; variety merchandise comprising toys, durable housewares, gifts, stationery, party goods, greeting cards, softlines, arts and crafts supplies, and other items; and seasonal goods that include Christmas, Easter, Halloween, and Valentine's Day merchandise.

