Marshall Wace LLP Raises Stake in DoorDash, Inc. (NASDAQ:DASH)

Marshall Wace LLP lifted its stake in shares of DoorDash, Inc. (NASDAQ:DASH – Free Report) by 0.6% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 2,764,431 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 15,952 shares during the period. DoorDash accounts for approximately 0.6% of Marshall Wace LLP’s portfolio, making the stock its 17th biggest position. Marshall Wace LLP’s holdings in DoorDash were worth $463,733,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of DASH. NewEdge Advisors LLC raised its stake in DoorDash by 9.3% during the fourth quarter. NewEdge Advisors LLC now owns 6,068 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,018,000 after purchasing an additional 514 shares during the period. Insigneo Advisory Services LLC lifted its holdings in DoorDash by 4.8% in the fourth quarter. Insigneo Advisory Services LLC now owns 2,315 shares of the company’s stock valued at $388,000 after acquiring an additional 105 shares during the last quarter. United Capital Financial Advisors LLC grew its position in DoorDash by 7.1% in the fourth quarter. United Capital Financial Advisors LLC now owns 5,185 shares of the company’s stock worth $870,000 after acquiring an additional 344 shares during the period. Jump Financial LLC increased its stake in DoorDash by 404.3% during the fourth quarter. Jump Financial LLC now owns 148,738 shares of the company’s stock worth $24,951,000 after acquiring an additional 119,243 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Guggenheim Capital LLC raised its position in DoorDash by 25.5% in the fourth quarter. Guggenheim Capital LLC now owns 158,407 shares of the company’s stock valued at $26,573,000 after purchasing an additional 32,177 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 90.64% of the company’s stock.

Insider Activity at DoorDash

In other news, COO Prabir Adarkar sold 20,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, January 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $180.83, for a total transaction of $3,616,600.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief operating officer now owns 925,222 shares in the company, valued at approximately $167,307,894.26. The trade was a 2.12 % decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, Director Stanley Tang sold 45,410 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, April 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $181.21, for a total transaction of $8,228,746.10. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 18,285 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,313,424.85. The trade was a 71.29 % decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 158,511 shares of company stock valued at $30,308,544 over the last three months. 7.92% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

DoorDash Stock Performance

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

DASH opened at $181.55 on Wednesday. DoorDash, Inc. has a one year low of $99.32 and a one year high of $215.25. The company has a market cap of $76.27 billion, a P/E ratio of 672.41 and a beta of 1.69. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $189.69 and its 200-day simple moving average is $175.88.

DASH has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. Susquehanna raised their price objective on DoorDash from $180.00 to $235.00 and gave the stock a “positive” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 13th. Wedbush lifted their price target on shares of DoorDash from $160.00 to $210.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 12th. Needham & Company LLC restated a “buy” rating on shares of DoorDash in a report on Monday, March 3rd. KeyCorp cut their target price on DoorDash from $240.00 to $230.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday. Finally, Benchmark raised their price target on DoorDash from $180.00 to $220.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 11th. Ten research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, DoorDash has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $207.55.

DoorDash Profile

DoorDash, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates a commerce platform that connects merchants, consumers, and independent contractors in the United States and internationally. The company operates DoorDash Marketplace and Wolt Marketplace, which provide various services, such as customer acquisition, demand generation, order fulfillment, merchandising, payment processing, and customer support.

