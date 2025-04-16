Master S Wealth Management Inc. Buys New Position in Johnson Controls International plc (NYSE:JCI)

Master S Wealth Management Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Johnson Controls International plc (NYSE:JCI – Free Report) during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm purchased 2,564 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $202,000.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of JCI. Gilbert & Cook Inc. grew its stake in Johnson Controls International by 2.0% in the fourth quarter. Gilbert & Cook Inc. now owns 6,458 shares of the company’s stock worth $510,000 after purchasing an additional 127 shares in the last quarter. Jackson Hole Capital Partners LLC lifted its holdings in Johnson Controls International by 0.7% during the 4th quarter. Jackson Hole Capital Partners LLC now owns 18,621 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,470,000 after buying an additional 127 shares during the last quarter. Graypoint LLC grew its position in shares of Johnson Controls International by 4.1% in the 4th quarter. Graypoint LLC now owns 3,277 shares of the company’s stock worth $259,000 after acquiring an additional 130 shares in the last quarter. ST Germain D J Co. Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Johnson Controls International by 32.8% in the 4th quarter. ST Germain D J Co. Inc. now owns 543 shares of the company’s stock valued at $43,000 after acquiring an additional 134 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Brooklyn Investment Group raised its position in shares of Johnson Controls International by 3.1% during the 4th quarter. Brooklyn Investment Group now owns 4,444 shares of the company’s stock valued at $351,000 after acquiring an additional 135 shares in the last quarter. 90.05% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of NYSE:JCI opened at $78.64 on Wednesday. Johnson Controls International plc has a twelve month low of $59.83 and a twelve month high of $91.14. The company has a current ratio of 1.02, a quick ratio of 0.86 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.50. The firm has a market cap of $51.91 billion, a P/E ratio of 30.01, a P/E/G ratio of 1.96 and a beta of 1.22. The company has a 50 day moving average of $82.00 and a 200-day moving average of $80.81.

Johnson Controls International ( NYSE:JCI Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 5th. The company reported $0.64 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.59 by $0.05. Johnson Controls International had a return on equity of 15.11% and a net margin of 6.83%. As a group, analysts anticipate that Johnson Controls International plc will post 3.64 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, April 17th. Shareholders of record on Monday, March 24th will be given a $0.37 dividend. This represents a $1.48 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.88%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, March 24th. Johnson Controls International’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 56.49%.

In related news, VP Daniel C. Mcconeghy sold 1,950 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $87.73, for a total transaction of $171,073.50. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now directly owns 24,803 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,175,967.19. This represents a 7.29 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, VP Nathan D. Manning sold 1,421 shares of Johnson Controls International stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, February 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $76.44, for a total transaction of $108,621.24. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now owns 148,346 shares in the company, valued at approximately $11,339,568.24. This trade represents a 0.95 % decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 907,286 shares of company stock valued at $77,938,071. 0.54% of the stock is owned by insiders.

JCI has been the subject of several recent research reports. Citigroup lowered their target price on shares of Johnson Controls International from $95.00 to $85.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Monday. Melius downgraded shares of Johnson Controls International from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $95.00 price objective for the company. in a research report on Tuesday, January 28th. UBS Group raised shares of Johnson Controls International from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their target price for the stock from $90.00 to $103.00 in a report on Monday, February 10th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered their target price on Johnson Controls International from $100.00 to $81.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, April 8th. Finally, Melius Research reissued a “hold” rating and issued a $95.00 price target on shares of Johnson Controls International in a report on Tuesday, January 28th. Eight research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $90.07.

Johnson Controls International plc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in engineering, manufacturing, commissioning, and retrofitting building products and systems in the United States, Europe, the Asia Pacific, and internationally. It operates in four segments: Building Solutions North America, Building Solutions EMEA/LA, Building Solutions Asia Pacific, and Global Products.

