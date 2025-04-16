Matson (NYSE:MATX) Hits New 12-Month Low – Should You Sell?

Matson, Inc. (NYSE:MATX – Get Free Report)’s share price reached a new 52-week low during mid-day trading on Wednesday . The company traded as low as $97.91 and last traded at $97.98, with a volume of 46099 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at $100.61.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several research firms recently weighed in on MATX. Stifel Nicolaus lifted their target price on shares of Matson from $150.00 to $160.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 26th. Stephens increased their target price on Matson from $165.00 to $175.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 26th.

Matson Stock Down 1.8 %

The firm has a market cap of $3.24 billion, a PE ratio of 8.21 and a beta of 1.12. The company has a quick ratio of 1.13, a current ratio of 1.13 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.14. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $129.45 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $138.65.

Matson (NYSE:MATX – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 25th. The shipping company reported $3.80 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $3.20 by $0.60. Matson had a return on equity of 16.89% and a net margin of 12.37%. The company had revenue of $890.30 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $851.78 million. On average, equities research analysts expect that Matson, Inc. will post 13.27 EPS for the current year.

Matson Announces Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, March 6th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, February 6th were given a $0.34 dividend. This represents a $1.36 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.38%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, February 6th. Matson’s dividend payout ratio is presently 9.69%.

Insider Activity

In other news, EVP John P. Lauer sold 7,985 shares of Matson stock in a transaction dated Thursday, March 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $134.73, for a total transaction of $1,075,819.05. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 25,192 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,394,118.16. The trade was a 24.07 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, SVP Richard S. Kinney sold 1,997 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, March 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $137.11, for a total value of $273,808.67. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 8,425 shares in the company, valued at $1,155,151.75. This represents a 19.16 % decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 2.05% of the company’s stock.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Matson

A number of hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of MATX. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its position in Matson by 0.3% during the 4th quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 4,025,208 shares of the shipping company’s stock worth $542,759,000 after purchasing an additional 11,357 shares during the last quarter. American Century Companies Inc. increased its position in Matson by 10.9% in the 4th quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 1,086,932 shares of the shipping company’s stock valued at $146,562,000 after acquiring an additional 106,490 shares during the period. Pacer Advisors Inc. raised its stake in Matson by 9.5% during the 4th quarter. Pacer Advisors Inc. now owns 1,049,772 shares of the shipping company’s stock valued at $141,551,000 after acquiring an additional 91,172 shares during the last quarter. Capital Research Global Investors lifted its position in Matson by 8.3% during the 4th quarter. Capital Research Global Investors now owns 753,414 shares of the shipping company’s stock worth $101,590,000 after acquiring an additional 58,027 shares during the period. Finally, First Trust Advisors LP lifted its position in Matson by 21.5% during the 4th quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 663,245 shares of the shipping company’s stock worth $89,432,000 after acquiring an additional 117,545 shares during the period. 84.76% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Matson Company Profile

Matson, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the provision of ocean transportation and logistics services. It operates through two segments, Ocean Transportation and Logistics. The Ocean Transportation segment offers ocean freight transportation services to the domestic non-contiguous economies of Hawaii, Japan, Alaska, and Guam, as well as to other island economies in Micronesia.

