MAX Auto Industry 3x Leveraged ETN (NYSEARCA:CARU) Sees Strong Trading Volume – Still a Buy?

MAX Auto Industry 3x Leveraged ETN (NYSEARCA:CARU – Get Free Report) shares saw unusually-high trading volume on Monday . Approximately 751 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 2% from the previous session’s volume of 769 shares.The stock last traded at $17.64 and had previously closed at $17.19.
MAX Auto Industry 3x Leveraged ETN Price Performance
The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $22.88 and its 200-day simple moving average is $25.90. The company has a market cap of $13.21 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.90 and a beta of 4.69.
About MAX Auto Industry 3x Leveraged ETN
The MAX Auto Industry 3X Leveraged ETN (CARU) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the Prime Auto Industry index. The fund is an exchange-traded note that tracks 3x the daily price movements of an index consisting of US-listed companies in the broader auto industry ecosystem. The index selects equities by market-cap and weights the resulting portfolio by liquidity.
