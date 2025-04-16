McKesson Co. (NYSE:MCK) Shares Sold by Barclays PLC

Barclays PLC cut its position in McKesson Co. (NYSE:MCK – Free Report) by 33.9% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 186,659 shares of the company’s stock after selling 95,541 shares during the quarter. Barclays PLC’s holdings in McKesson were worth $106,379,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Millstone Evans Group LLC acquired a new stake in shares of McKesson in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $28,000. Synergy Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in McKesson during the 4th quarter worth $32,000. Crews Bank & Trust acquired a new stake in McKesson during the 4th quarter worth $33,000. Atala Financial Inc purchased a new position in McKesson during the 4th quarter worth $34,000. Finally, Graney & King LLC acquired a new position in McKesson in the fourth quarter valued at $38,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 85.07% of the company’s stock.

Shares of MCK opened at $692.43 on Wednesday. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $646.34 and its two-hundred day moving average is $595.97. McKesson Co. has a twelve month low of $464.42 and a twelve month high of $728.32. The firm has a market capitalization of $86.78 billion, a P/E ratio of 31.70, a PEG ratio of 1.29 and a beta of 0.49.

McKesson ( NYSE:MCK Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 5th. The company reported $8.03 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $8.60 by ($0.57). McKesson had a negative return on equity of 181.26% and a net margin of 0.82%. Analysts predict that McKesson Co. will post 32.77 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, April 1st. Stockholders of record on Monday, March 3rd were paid a dividend of $0.71 per share. This represents a $2.84 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.41%. The ex-dividend date was Monday, March 3rd. McKesson’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 13.00%.

A number of equities analysts recently issued reports on the company. Morgan Stanley raised their price target on McKesson from $642.00 to $745.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 2nd. Bank of America boosted their target price on McKesson from $665.00 to $755.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, April 11th. Evercore ISI increased their price target on McKesson from $650.00 to $675.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, February 6th. Cfra Research lowered shares of McKesson from a “moderate buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, April 4th. Finally, Citigroup cut their price objective on shares of McKesson from $713.00 to $677.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, January 10th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, thirteen have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $668.50.

In other news, EVP Leann B. Smith sold 188 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, February 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $609.59, for a total value of $114,602.92. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 1,051 shares in the company, valued at $640,679.09. This represents a 15.17 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CEO Brian S. Tyler sold 8,961 shares of McKesson stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $597.99, for a total value of $5,358,588.39. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 60,664 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $36,276,465.36. This represents a 12.87 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 18,110 shares of company stock valued at $10,855,706 in the last 90 days. 0.11% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

McKesson Corporation provides healthcare services in the United States and internationally. It operates through four segments: U.S. Pharmaceutical, Prescription Technology Solutions (RxTS), Medical-Surgical Solutions, and International. The U.S. Pharmaceutical segment distributes branded, generic, specialty, biosimilar and over-the-counter pharmaceutical drugs, and other healthcare-related products.

