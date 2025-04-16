Medical Stocks Worth Watching – April 13th

UnitedHealth Group, Eli Lilly and Company, Walmart, AbbVie, Johnson & Johnson, Intuitive Surgical, and Merck & Co., Inc. are the seven Medical stocks to watch today, according to MarketBeat’s stock screener tool. Medical stocks are shares in companies that are involved in various aspects of the healthcare sector, such as pharmaceuticals, biotechnology, medical devices, and healthcare services. These stocks can be influenced by factors like research breakthroughs, regulatory changes, and shifts in public health trends, which affect their profitability and market performance. These companies had the highest dollar trading volume of any Medical stocks within the last several days.

Get alerts:

UnitedHealth Group (UNH)

UnitedHealth Group Incorporated operates as a diversified health care company in the United States. The company operates through four segments: UnitedHealthcare, Optum Health, Optum Insight, and Optum Rx. The UnitedHealthcare segment offers consumer-oriented health benefit plans and services for national employers, public sector employers, mid-sized employers, small businesses, and individuals; health care coverage, and health and well-being services to individuals age 50 and older addressing their needs; Medicaid plans, children's health insurance and health care programs; and health and dental benefits, and hospital and clinical services, as well as health care benefits products and services to state programs caring for the economically disadvantaged, medically underserved, and those without the benefit of employer-funded health care coverage.

Shares of UNH traded up $4.70 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $599.10. The company had a trading volume of 6,117,814 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,351,444. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $512.87 and its 200 day moving average price is $542.03. The company has a quick ratio of 0.91, a current ratio of 0.83 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.74. UnitedHealth Group has a 52-week low of $436.38 and a 52-week high of $630.73. The firm has a market cap of $548.00 billion, a P/E ratio of 38.65, a P/E/G ratio of 1.37 and a beta of 0.61.

Read Our Latest Research Report on UNH

Eli Lilly and Company (LLY)

Eli Lilly and Company discovers, develops, and markets human pharmaceuticals worldwide. The company offers Basaglar, Humalog, Humalog Mix 75/25, Humalog U-100, Humalog U-200, Humalog Mix 50/50, insulin lispro, insulin lispro protamine, insulin lispro mix 75/25, Humulin, Humulin 70/30, Humulin N, Humulin R, and Humulin U-500 for diabetes; Jardiance, Mounjaro, and Trulicity for type 2 diabetes; and Zepbound for obesity.

LLY stock traded up $10.71 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $731.62. The company had a trading volume of 3,599,692 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,382,831. The stock has a market cap of $693.70 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 62.48, a PEG ratio of 1.40 and a beta of 0.51. Eli Lilly and Company has a 52 week low of $677.09 and a 52 week high of $972.53. The company has a current ratio of 1.15, a quick ratio of 0.97 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.00. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $837.05 and its 200 day moving average price is $823.46.

Read Our Latest Research Report on LLY

Walmart (WMT)

Walmart Inc. engages in the operation of retail, wholesale, other units, and eCommerce worldwide. The company operates through three segments: Walmart U.S., Walmart International, and Sam's Club. It operates supercenters, supermarkets, hypermarkets, warehouse clubs, cash and carry stores, and discount stores under Walmart and Walmart Neighborhood Market brands; membership-only warehouse clubs; ecommerce websites, such as walmart.com.mx, walmart.ca, flipkart.com, PhonePe and other sites; and mobile commerce applications.

Walmart stock traded up $2.20 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $92.81. The stock had a trading volume of 25,491,591 shares, compared to its average volume of 17,636,254. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.40, a current ratio of 0.82 and a quick ratio of 0.23. The stock has a market cap of $744.03 billion, a PE ratio of 38.51, a PEG ratio of 4.42 and a beta of 0.69. Walmart has a 52 week low of $58.56 and a 52 week high of $105.30. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $92.43 and a 200-day simple moving average of $89.88.

Read Our Latest Research Report on WMT

AbbVie (ABBV)

AbbVie Inc. discovers, develops, manufactures, and sells pharmaceuticals worldwide. The company offers Humira, an injection for autoimmune and intestinal Behçet's diseases, and pyoderma gangrenosum; Skyrizi to treat moderate to severe plaque psoriasis, psoriatic disease, and Crohn's disease; Rinvoq to treat rheumatoid and psoriatic arthritis, ankylosing spondylitis, atopic dermatitis, axial spondyloarthropathy, ulcerative colitis, and Crohn's disease; Imbruvica for the treatment of adult patients with blood cancers; Epkinly to treat lymphoma; Elahere to treat cancer; and Venclexta/Venclyxto to treat blood cancers.

Shares of ABBV stock traded up $0.70 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $174.90. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 9,046,010 shares, compared to its average volume of 5,951,388. The company has a current ratio of 0.66, a quick ratio of 0.55 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 17.94. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $200.16 and its 200 day simple moving average is $188.49. The stock has a market capitalization of $309.39 billion, a P/E ratio of 72.87, a P/E/G ratio of 1.62 and a beta of 0.55. AbbVie has a one year low of $153.58 and a one year high of $218.66.

Read Our Latest Research Report on ABBV

Johnson & Johnson (JNJ)

Johnson & Johnson is a holding company, which engages in the research, development, manufacture, and sale of products in the healthcare field. It operates through the Innovative Medicine and MedTech segments. The Innovative Medicine segment focuses on immunology, infectious diseases, neuroscience, oncology, cardiovascular and metabolism, and pulmonary hypertension.

Shares of NYSE JNJ traded up $2.93 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $151.62. 9,940,249 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 7,949,833. Johnson & Johnson has a 12-month low of $140.68 and a 12-month high of $169.99. The firm has a market cap of $365.39 billion, a P/E ratio of 22.80, a P/E/G ratio of 2.56 and a beta of 0.49. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $159.40 and a 200 day moving average price of $155.21. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.43, a quick ratio of 0.86 and a current ratio of 1.11.

Read Our Latest Research Report on JNJ

Intuitive Surgical (ISRG)

Intuitive Surgical, Inc. develops, manufactures, and markets products that enable physicians and healthcare providers to enhance the quality of and access to minimally invasive care in the United States and internationally. The company offers the da Vinci Surgical System that enables complex surgery using a minimally invasive approach; and Ion endoluminal system, which extends its commercial offerings beyond surgery into diagnostic procedures enabling minimally invasive biopsies in the lung.

ISRG traded up $4.08 during trading on Friday, reaching $493.60. The stock had a trading volume of 2,842,153 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,599,856. Intuitive Surgical has a one year low of $364.17 and a one year high of $616.00. The company has a market capitalization of $175.81 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 77.00, a P/E/G ratio of 5.85 and a beta of 1.55. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $532.72 and its two-hundred day moving average is $532.36.

Read Our Latest Research Report on ISRG

Merck & Co., Inc. (MRK)

Merck & Co., Inc. is a health care company, which engages in the provision of health solutions through its prescription medicines, vaccines, biologic therapies, animal health, and consumer care products. It operates through the following segments: Pharmaceutical, Animal Health, and Other. The Pharmaceutical segment includes human health pharmaceutical and vaccine products.

Shares of MRK stock traded up $1.59 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $79.14. 16,176,635 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 11,512,141. The company has a quick ratio of 1.15, a current ratio of 1.36 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.79. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $88.43 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $97.39. Merck & Co., Inc. has a 12-month low of $75.96 and a 12-month high of $134.63. The stock has a market cap of $199.91 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.76, a PEG ratio of 0.77 and a beta of 0.40.

Read Our Latest Research Report on MRK

See Also