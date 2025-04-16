Medigene (ETR:MDG1) Trading Down 8.7% – Time to Sell?

Medigene AG (ETR:MDG1 – Get Free Report) dropped 8.7% during mid-day trading on Wednesday . The stock traded as low as €0.17 ($0.19) and last traded at €0.19 ($0.22). Approximately 63,357 shares traded hands during trading, a decline of 79% from the average daily volume of 306,207 shares. The stock had previously closed at €0.21 ($0.24).

Medigene Stock Down 8.7 %

The business has a 50 day moving average of €1.27 and a two-hundred day moving average of €1.42. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.45 million, a PE ratio of -0.32, a PEG ratio of 7.12 and a beta of 0.84. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 12.95, a quick ratio of 5.85 and a current ratio of 2.39.

About Medigene

Medigene AG, a biotechnology company, focuses on the discovery and development of T-cell therapies for the treatment of cancer. The company's end-to-end platform enables the development of T cell receptor engineered T cell (TCR-T) therapies for multiple tumor indications. Its pipeline includes MDG1015, a TCR-T therapy product to treat multiple solid tumor indications; MDG10xx to treat multiple solid tumor; and MDG1011, a TCR-T immunotherapy candidate, which is in clinical development to treat blood cancer.

