MEG Energy (TSE:MEG) Trading 5.2% Higher – Time to Buy?

MEG Energy Corp. (TSE:MEG – Get Free Report)’s stock price shot up 5.2% during mid-day trading on Wednesday . The stock traded as high as C$20.46 and last traded at C$20.41. 483,456 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 82% from the average session volume of 2,688,198 shares. The stock had previously closed at C$19.40.

A number of research firms recently commented on MEG. Desjardins cut MEG Energy from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and dropped their price objective for the stock from C$29.00 to C$26.50 in a research report on Wednesday, March 19th. Scotiabank raised shares of MEG Energy to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 19th. CIBC decreased their target price on shares of MEG Energy from C$32.00 to C$28.00 in a research report on Thursday, April 10th. Royal Bank of Canada cut their price target on MEG Energy from C$33.00 to C$31.00 in a report on Tuesday, January 14th. Finally, National Bankshares lifted their price objective on MEG Energy from C$27.00 to C$28.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 30th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, one has given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of C$30.35.

The stock has a market cap of C$5.22 billion, a PE ratio of 10.66, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.17 and a beta of 2.89. The company has a quick ratio of 1.17, a current ratio of 1.55 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 22.80. The company’s fifty day moving average is C$22.79 and its 200 day moving average is C$24.17.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, April 15th. Investors of record on Tuesday, April 15th were issued a dividend of $0.10 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, March 20th. This represents a $0.40 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.99%. MEG Energy’s payout ratio is 21.19%.

In other MEG Energy news, Senior Officer Erik Alexander Alson sold 32,728 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Saturday, March 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of C$24.19, for a total value of C$791,690.32. Also, Director Darlene Miriam Gates sold 91,584 shares of MEG Energy stock in a transaction dated Saturday, March 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of C$24.19, for a total value of C$2,215,416.96. 0.33% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

MEG Energy is engaged in in situ oil sands development and production in Alberta, Canada. As of March 2021, the company reported estimated net proved and probable reserves of 2 billion barrels of oil equivalent. Net production averaged 82,000 barrels per day in 2020.

