Millennium Investment & Acquisition (OTCMKTS:MILC) Shares Cross Above 50-Day Moving Average – Here’s Why

Millennium Investment & Acquisition Company Inc. (OTCMKTS:MILC – Get Free Report) shares passed above its 50 day moving average during trading on Monday . The stock has a 50 day moving average of $0.00 and traded as high as $0.00. Millennium Investment & Acquisition shares last traded at $0.00, with a volume of 0 shares trading hands.
Millennium Investment & Acquisition Stock Down 100.0 %
About Millennium Investment & Acquisition
Millennium Investment and Acquisition Co Inc (ticker: MILC)MILC has three assets:1) Activated Carbon (AC) plant located in Kawaihae, Hawaii2) SMC Global (SMC) – India financial services firm3) Approximately $2 million of cash and short term investments (zero debt)Investors in MILC can gain exposure to Alternative Energy and India which are two potentially appealing investment allocation sectors.
See Also
- Five stocks we like better than Millennium Investment & Acquisition
- The Basics of Support and Resistance
- Viking Therapeutics Stock Pops But Struggles to Hold Gains
- Retail Stocks Investing, Explained
- Qualcomm Stock Just Earned a Fresh Buy Rating—Get Excited
- EV Stocks and How to Profit from Them
- Meta Stock Holds Upside Potential as Analysts Cut Price Targets
Receive News & Ratings for Millennium Investment & Acquisition Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Millennium Investment & Acquisition and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.