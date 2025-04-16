Mizuho Cuts Procore Technologies (NYSE:PCOR) Price Target to $65.00

Procore Technologies (NYSE:PCOR – Free Report) had its price objective trimmed by Mizuho from $75.00 to $65.00 in a report issued on Tuesday,Benzinga reports. The firm currently has a neutral rating on the stock.

Several other research firms also recently commented on PCOR. Macquarie dropped their price objective on shares of Procore Technologies from $93.00 to $75.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, March 13th. Jefferies Financial Group cut their price target on Procore Technologies from $100.00 to $90.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, March 31st. KeyCorp boosted their price objective on Procore Technologies from $85.00 to $96.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, February 14th. Canaccord Genuity Group lifted their price target on Procore Technologies from $83.00 to $97.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, February 14th. Finally, Piper Sandler boosted their price target on Procore Technologies from $90.00 to $110.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, February 14th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, thirteen have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $86.88.

Shares of PCOR opened at $60.64 on Tuesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $9.09 billion, a PE ratio of -84.21 and a beta of 0.90. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.03, a current ratio of 1.57 and a quick ratio of 1.57. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $70.99 and its 200-day moving average price is $72.24. Procore Technologies has a 1-year low of $49.46 and a 1-year high of $88.92.

Procore Technologies (NYSE:PCOR – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 13th. The company reported ($0.35) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.11 by ($0.46). Procore Technologies had a negative net margin of 9.20% and a negative return on equity of 5.10%. The firm had revenue of $302.05 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $297.72 million. On average, equities research analysts predict that Procore Technologies will post -0.15 EPS for the current year.

In other news, Director Connor Kevin J. O sold 7,700 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, April 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $56.67, for a total value of $436,359.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 1,208,284 shares in the company, valued at $68,473,454.28. This represents a 0.63 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, major shareholder Iconiq Strategic Partners Ii, sold 1,074 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, February 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $87.40, for a total value of $93,867.60. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 200 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $17,480. This represents a 84.30 % decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 65,766 shares of company stock valued at $4,995,169. 29.00% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Several large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in PCOR. Versant Capital Management Inc raised its holdings in shares of Procore Technologies by 92.1% during the 4th quarter. Versant Capital Management Inc now owns 365 shares of the company’s stock worth $27,000 after acquiring an additional 175 shares during the period. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust raised its stake in Procore Technologies by 61.3% during the fourth quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust now owns 387 shares of the company’s stock worth $29,000 after purchasing an additional 147 shares during the period. V Square Quantitative Management LLC boosted its holdings in Procore Technologies by 37.8% in the 4th quarter. V Square Quantitative Management LLC now owns 591 shares of the company’s stock valued at $44,000 after purchasing an additional 162 shares during the last quarter. Huntington National Bank grew its stake in shares of Procore Technologies by 161.6% in the 4th quarter. Huntington National Bank now owns 654 shares of the company’s stock valued at $49,000 after buying an additional 404 shares during the period. Finally, Hilltop National Bank acquired a new stake in shares of Procore Technologies during the 4th quarter worth approximately $53,000. 81.10% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Procore Technologies, Inc engages in the provision of a cloud-based construction management platform and related software products in the United States and internationally. The company’s platform enables owners, general and specialty contractors, architects, and engineers to collaborate on construction projects.

