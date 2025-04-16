Molina Healthcare’s (MOH) “Neutral” Rating Reaffirmed at Robert W. Baird

Robert W. Baird restated their neutral rating on shares of Molina Healthcare (NYSE:MOH – Free Report) in a research report report published on Tuesday morning, Marketbeat Ratings reports. The firm currently has a $375.00 target price on the stock, up from their previous target price of $331.00.

A number of other equities analysts have also recently weighed in on MOH. Stephens reaffirmed an “equal weight” rating and issued a $345.00 price target on shares of Molina Healthcare in a report on Thursday, February 6th. Guggenheim started coverage on shares of Molina Healthcare in a report on Wednesday, April 9th. They issued a “neutral” rating for the company. Mizuho upped their price objective on shares of Molina Healthcare from $376.00 to $400.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 9th. Barclays dropped their target price on shares of Molina Healthcare from $372.00 to $339.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, February 7th. Finally, StockNews.com upgraded shares of Molina Healthcare from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, April 11th. Eight equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, six have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Molina Healthcare presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $359.42.

Get Molina Healthcare alerts:

Get Our Latest Stock Report on MOH

Molina Healthcare Trading Down 3.7 %

Shares of NYSE:MOH opened at $335.57 on Tuesday. The company has a current ratio of 1.62, a quick ratio of 1.62 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.69. Molina Healthcare has a 12-month low of $262.32 and a 12-month high of $373.22. The business has a 50 day moving average of $312.03 and a two-hundred day moving average of $308.21. The company has a market capitalization of $18.36 billion, a PE ratio of 16.43, a PEG ratio of 1.06 and a beta of 0.70.

Molina Healthcare (NYSE:MOH – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, February 5th. The company reported $5.05 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $5.74 by ($0.69). Molina Healthcare had a net margin of 2.90% and a return on equity of 28.13%. As a group, analysts forecast that Molina Healthcare will post 24.4 EPS for the current year.

Insider Activity at Molina Healthcare

In other Molina Healthcare news, Director Steven J. Orlando sold 1,000 shares of Molina Healthcare stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $301.33, for a total transaction of $301,330.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 17,375 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,235,608.75. The trade was a 5.44 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. 1.10% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Institutional Trading of Molina Healthcare

Several institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in MOH. GAMMA Investing LLC increased its stake in Molina Healthcare by 74,593.7% during the first quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC now owns 667,015 shares of the company’s stock worth $219,708,000 after acquiring an additional 666,122 shares during the last quarter. Norges Bank acquired a new stake in shares of Molina Healthcare during the 4th quarter worth about $134,675,000. FMR LLC raised its holdings in Molina Healthcare by 31.1% in the 4th quarter. FMR LLC now owns 1,801,113 shares of the company’s stock valued at $524,214,000 after buying an additional 427,276 shares during the period. Voloridge Investment Management LLC lifted its position in Molina Healthcare by 1,641.3% in the fourth quarter. Voloridge Investment Management LLC now owns 409,807 shares of the company’s stock valued at $119,274,000 after buying an additional 386,273 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Invesco Ltd. lifted its holdings in shares of Molina Healthcare by 28.5% in the 4th quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 1,327,021 shares of the company’s stock worth $386,229,000 after acquiring an additional 294,180 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 98.50% of the company’s stock.

About Molina Healthcare

(Get Free Report)

Molina Healthcare, Inc provides managed healthcare services to low-income families and individuals under the Medicaid and Medicare programs and through the state insurance marketplaces. It operates in four segments: Medicaid, Medicare, Marketplace, and Other. The company served in across 19 states. The company was founded in 1980 and is headquartered in Long Beach, California.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Molina Healthcare Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Molina Healthcare and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.