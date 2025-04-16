Mondelez International, Inc. (NASDAQ:MDLZ) Stake Decreased by Resurgent Financial Advisors LLC

Resurgent Financial Advisors LLC trimmed its holdings in Mondelez International, Inc. (NASDAQ:MDLZ – Free Report) by 13.0% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 18,268 shares of the company’s stock after selling 2,724 shares during the quarter. Resurgent Financial Advisors LLC’s holdings in Mondelez International were worth $1,091,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its holdings in Mondelez International by 0.7% during the fourth quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 132,437,250 shares of the company’s stock worth $7,910,477,000 after purchasing an additional 931,776 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC increased its position in shares of Mondelez International by 2.5% during the 4th quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 28,913,478 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,721,954,000 after purchasing an additional 708,523 shares during the period. Norges Bank bought a new stake in shares of Mondelez International in the 4th quarter worth $1,118,755,000. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA lifted its holdings in shares of Mondelez International by 1.2% in the fourth quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 17,423,363 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,040,697,000 after buying an additional 208,181 shares during the period. Finally, Invesco Ltd. lifted its holdings in shares of Mondelez International by 13.6% in the fourth quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 12,409,582 shares of the company’s stock valued at $741,224,000 after buying an additional 1,483,270 shares during the period. 78.32% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Mondelez International alerts:

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

MDLZ has been the topic of several research reports. Citigroup dropped their price target on shares of Mondelez International from $78.00 to $71.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, January 8th. Jefferies Financial Group lowered shares of Mondelez International from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and cut their target price for the company from $75.00 to $62.00 in a research note on Tuesday, January 21st. Dbs Bank cut shares of Mondelez International from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, February 7th. Mizuho upped their price target on Mondelez International from $64.00 to $70.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, February 14th. Finally, Morgan Stanley started coverage on Mondelez International in a research note on Monday, March 24th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $69.00 price objective for the company. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and fourteen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $70.50.

Mondelez International Trading Down 1.9 %

NASDAQ MDLZ opened at $67.03 on Wednesday. The company has a market capitalization of $86.70 billion, a PE ratio of 19.60, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.34 and a beta of 0.47. Mondelez International, Inc. has a 1-year low of $53.95 and a 1-year high of $76.06. The company has a current ratio of 0.68, a quick ratio of 0.48 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.58. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $64.78 and its 200-day simple moving average is $64.08.

Mondelez International (NASDAQ:MDLZ – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 4th. The company reported $0.65 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.66 by ($0.01). Mondelez International had a net margin of 12.68% and a return on equity of 16.75%. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Mondelez International, Inc. will post 2.9 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Mondelez International Announces Dividend

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, April 14th. Shareholders of record on Monday, March 31st were issued a dividend of $0.47 per share. The ex-dividend date was Monday, March 31st. This represents a $1.88 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.80%. Mondelez International’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 54.97%.

Mondelez International Company Profile

(Free Report)

Mondelez International, Inc, through its subsidiaries, manufactures, markets, and sells snack food and beverage products in the Latin America, North America, Asia, the Middle East, Africa, and Europe. It provides biscuits and baked snacks, including cookies, crackers, salted snacks, snack bars, and cakes and pastries; chocolates; and gums and candies, as well as various cheese and grocery, and powdered beverage products.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding MDLZ? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Mondelez International, Inc. (NASDAQ:MDLZ – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Mondelez International Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Mondelez International and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.