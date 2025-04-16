Moonpig Group (LON:MOON) Stock Price Down 0.7% – What’s Next?

Moonpig Group PLC (LON:MOON – Get Free Report)’s stock price was down 0.7% on Tuesday . The company traded as low as GBX 223.50 ($2.96) and last traded at GBX 226 ($2.99). Approximately 1,331,015 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 55% from the average daily volume of 2,946,695 shares. The stock had previously closed at GBX 227.50 ($3.01).

A number of research firms recently issued reports on MOON. Canaccord Genuity Group raised their price objective on shares of Moonpig Group from GBX 254 ($3.36) to GBX 267 ($3.53) and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, December 16th. Canaccord Genuity Group raised their price target on shares of Moonpig Group from GBX 254 ($3.36) to GBX 267 ($3.53) and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, December 16th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of GBX 259.80 ($3.44).

Moonpig Group Stock Down 0.7 %

Moonpig Group Announces Dividend

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3,511.31, a quick ratio of 0.46 and a current ratio of 0.24. The firm has a market capitalization of £769.25 million, a P/E ratio of 22.71 and a beta of 1.24. The stock has a 50 day moving average of GBX 213.61 and a 200-day moving average of GBX 224.01.

The firm also recently declared a dividend, which was paid on Thursday, March 20th. Investors of record on Thursday, February 20th were paid a dividend of GBX 1 ($0.01) per share. This represents a dividend yield of 0.37%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, February 20th.

About Moonpig Group

Moonpig Group plc is a leading online greeting card and gifting platform, comprising the Moonpig, Buyagift and Red Letter Days brands in the UK and the Greetz brand in the Netherlands. The Group is the online market leader in cards in both of its core markets and is also the UK market leader in gift experiences.

