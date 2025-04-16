Moonpig Group (LON:MOON) Stock Price Down 0.7% – What’s Next?

Moonpig Group PLC (LON:MOON – Get Free Report)’s stock price was down 0.7% on Tuesday . The company traded as low as GBX 223.50 ($2.96) and last traded at GBX 226 ($2.99). Approximately 1,331,015 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 55% from the average daily volume of 2,946,695 shares. The stock had previously closed at GBX 227.50 ($3.01).
Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth
A number of research firms recently issued reports on MOON. Canaccord Genuity Group raised their price objective on shares of Moonpig Group from GBX 254 ($3.36) to GBX 267 ($3.53) and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, December 16th. Canaccord Genuity Group raised their price target on shares of Moonpig Group from GBX 254 ($3.36) to GBX 267 ($3.53) and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, December 16th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of GBX 259.80 ($3.44).
View Our Latest Research Report on Moonpig Group
Moonpig Group Stock Down 0.7 %
Moonpig Group Announces Dividend
The firm also recently declared a dividend, which was paid on Thursday, March 20th. Investors of record on Thursday, February 20th were paid a dividend of GBX 1 ($0.01) per share. This represents a dividend yield of 0.37%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, February 20th.
About Moonpig Group
Moonpig Group plc is a leading online greeting card and gifting platform, comprising the Moonpig, Buyagift and Red Letter Days brands in the UK and the Greetz brand in the Netherlands. The Group is the online market leader in cards in both of its core markets and is also the UK market leader in gift experiences.
See Also
- Five stocks we like better than Moonpig Group
- NYSE Stocks Give Investors a Variety of Quality Options
- Beware of BigBear.ai: Insiders Are Selling—Should You?
- What Are Dividend Challengers?
- CrowdStrike Stock is a Buy as Cyberthreat Environment Expands
- What is diluted earnings per share (Diluted EPS)?
- Congress! Who Traded What During the Tariff-Induced Meltdown
Receive News & Ratings for Moonpig Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Moonpig Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.