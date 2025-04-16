Morgan Stanley Cuts Domo (NASDAQ:DOMO) Price Target to $8.00

Domo (NASDAQ:DOMO – Get Free Report) had its target price decreased by equities research analysts at Morgan Stanley from $9.00 to $8.00 in a research report issued to clients and investors on Wednesday,Benzinga reports. The brokerage presently has an “equal weight” rating on the stock. Morgan Stanley’s price target points to a potential upside of 5.82% from the company’s previous close.

A number of other equities research analysts also recently weighed in on DOMO. DA Davidson raised Domo to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, March 10th. Cowen reissued a “hold” rating on shares of Domo in a research note on Friday, March 7th. Lake Street Capital dropped their target price on shares of Domo from $9.50 to $8.50 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, March 7th. Finally, Cantor Fitzgerald restated an “overweight” rating and set a $11.00 price target on shares of Domo in a report on Thursday, March 20th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $10.25.

Get Domo alerts:

Check Out Our Latest Research Report on DOMO

Domo Price Performance

Shares of Domo stock traded down $0.67 during trading on Wednesday, hitting $7.56. 91,126 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 366,603. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $8.15 and its 200 day moving average price is $8.01. The firm has a market capitalization of $301.95 million, a P/E ratio of -3.45 and a beta of 2.28. Domo has a 1-year low of $6.01 and a 1-year high of $10.15.

Domo (NASDAQ:DOMO – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Thursday, March 6th. The company reported ($0.44) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.18) by ($0.26). The business had revenue of $78.77 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $77.95 million. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Domo will post -2.1 earnings per share for the current year.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In related news, CEO Joshua G. James acquired 77,300 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, April 4th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $6.50 per share, for a total transaction of $502,450.00. Following the acquisition, the chief executive officer now owns 116,600 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $757,900. This trade represents a 196.69 % increase in their ownership of the stock. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, Director Daniel David Daniel III bought 120,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, April 4th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $6.44 per share, with a total value of $772,800.00. Following the purchase, the director now owns 781,400 shares in the company, valued at $5,032,216. This trade represents a 18.14 % increase in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. 14.04% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Domo

A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Pilgrim Partners Asia Pte Ltd purchased a new stake in Domo in the 4th quarter worth $47,000. R Squared Ltd bought a new stake in shares of Domo in the 4th quarter worth about $56,000. Riggs Capital Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Domo during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $85,000. XTX Topco Ltd bought a new stake in shares of Domo during the third quarter worth $97,000. Finally, SG Americas Securities LLC lifted its holdings in Domo by 19.1% during the 4th quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 13,987 shares of the company’s stock valued at $99,000 after buying an additional 2,247 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 76.64% of the company’s stock.

About Domo

(Get Free Report)

Domo, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates a cloud-based business intelligence platform in North America, Western Europe, Canada, Australia, and Japan. Its platform digitally connects from the chief executive officer to the frontline employee with the various people, data, and systems in an organization, as well as giving them access to real-time data and insights, and allowing them to manage business via various browsers and visualization engines accessible across laptops, TV screens, monitors, tablets, and smartphones.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Domo Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Domo and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.