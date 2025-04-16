Morgan Stanley Cuts Workday (NASDAQ:WDAY) Price Target to $250.00

Workday (NASDAQ:WDAY – Get Free Report) had its target price reduced by equities research analysts at Morgan Stanley from $275.00 to $250.00 in a report released on Wednesday,Benzinga reports. The brokerage presently has an “equal weight” rating on the software maker’s stock. Morgan Stanley’s price objective suggests a potential upside of 8.77% from the company’s current price.

Other equities research analysts have also issued reports about the company. Wells Fargo & Company upped their price target on Workday from $330.00 to $360.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 26th. UBS Group upped their price objective on shares of Workday from $255.00 to $285.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 26th. BMO Capital Markets lifted their target price on Workday from $300.00 to $314.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 27th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their price objective on Workday from $285.00 to $310.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 26th. Finally, Oppenheimer boosted their price target on shares of Workday from $300.00 to $320.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 26th. Ten investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twenty have assigned a buy rating and two have assigned a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, Workday presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $296.25.

Shares of NASDAQ WDAY traded down $3.48 during trading hours on Wednesday, hitting $229.84. 780,887 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,605,640. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $246.70 and a 200-day moving average price of $252.65. Workday has a 12 month low of $199.81 and a 12 month high of $294.00. The company has a market cap of $61.14 billion, a PE ratio of 38.12, a PEG ratio of 3.55 and a beta of 1.32. The company has a quick ratio of 2.05, a current ratio of 2.05 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.35.

Workday (NASDAQ:WDAY – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 25th. The software maker reported $0.48 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.75 by ($1.27). Workday had a net margin of 19.86% and a return on equity of 6.13%. The business had revenue of $2.21 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.18 billion. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Workday will post 2.63 EPS for the current year.

In other news, insider Sayan Chakraborty sold 6,056 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $265.50, for a total transaction of $1,607,868.00. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 111,324 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $29,556,522. This trade represents a 5.16 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CEO Carl M. Eschenbach sold 3,125 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, April 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $234.61, for a total transaction of $733,156.25. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 10,847 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,544,814.67. The trade was a 22.37 % decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders sold 321,724 shares of company stock valued at $77,976,126. 20.00% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. NorthCrest Asset Manangement LLC bought a new stake in shares of Workday in the 1st quarter worth approximately $453,000. Union Bancaire Privee UBP SA increased its stake in Workday by 11.7% in the 1st quarter. Union Bancaire Privee UBP SA now owns 39,930 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $9,110,000 after purchasing an additional 4,198 shares in the last quarter. Sapient Capital LLC increased its stake in Workday by 0.6% in the 1st quarter. Sapient Capital LLC now owns 77,461 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $18,089,000 after buying an additional 483 shares during the period. Fifth Third Bancorp raised its holdings in shares of Workday by 24.5% during the first quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 11,517 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $2,690,000 after acquiring an additional 2,266 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Simon Quick Advisors LLC grew its stake in Workday by 80.3% in the first quarter. Simon Quick Advisors LLC now owns 2,483 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $580,000 after purchasing an additional 1,106 shares in the last quarter. 89.81% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Workday, Inc provides enterprise cloud applications in the United States and internationally. Its applications help its customers to plan, execute, analyze, and extend to other applications and environments to manage their business and operations. The company offers a suite of financial management applications to maintain accounting information in the general ledger; manage financial processes, such as payables and receivables; identify real-time financial, operational, and management insights; enhance financial consolidation; reduce time-to-close; promote internal control and auditability; and achieve consistency across finance operations.

