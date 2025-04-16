Morgan Stanley Has Lowered Expectations for HubSpot (NYSE:HUBS) Stock Price

HubSpot (NYSE:HUBS – Get Free Report) had its target price decreased by investment analysts at Morgan Stanley from $898.00 to $659.00 in a research note issued to investors on Wednesday,Benzinga reports. The brokerage currently has an “overweight” rating on the software maker’s stock. Morgan Stanley’s price target would indicate a potential upside of 19.89% from the company’s previous close.

Several other research firms have also issued reports on HUBS. Citigroup lifted their price objective on HubSpot from $750.00 to $900.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 11th. Barclays raised HubSpot from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $815.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Wednesday, March 12th. KeyCorp raised HubSpot from a “sector weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $920.00 target price for the company in a research note on Thursday, February 13th. Redburn Atlantic started coverage on shares of HubSpot in a research note on Wednesday, February 19th. They issued a “buy” rating for the company. Finally, William Blair reaffirmed an “outperform” rating on shares of HubSpot in a research note on Thursday, February 13th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twenty-three have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, HubSpot has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $818.04.

HubSpot Price Performance

Shares of NYSE:HUBS traded up $2.48 during trading on Wednesday, reaching $549.66. 197,331 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 617,807. HubSpot has a 1-year low of $434.84 and a 1-year high of $881.13. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $642.64 and a two-hundred day moving average of $659.76. The firm has a market cap of $28.67 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 6,108.01, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 41.44 and a beta of 1.82.

HubSpot (NYSE:HUBS – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, February 12th. The software maker reported $0.20 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.18 by ($1.98). HubSpot had a negative return on equity of 0.07% and a net margin of 0.17%. Sell-side analysts forecast that HubSpot will post 1.01 EPS for the current year.

Insider Buying and Selling at HubSpot

In other news, CEO Yamini Rangan sold 2,382 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, April 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $573.92, for a total value of $1,367,077.44. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 72,373 shares in the company, valued at $41,536,312.16. This represents a 3.19 % decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, insider Brian Halligan sold 8,500 shares of HubSpot stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $810.00, for a total value of $6,885,000.00. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 524,751 shares in the company, valued at approximately $425,048,310. The trade was a 1.59 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 19,382 shares of company stock worth $13,415,657. Insiders own 4.50% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Trading of HubSpot

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. B.O.S.S. Retirement Advisors LLC purchased a new position in HubSpot during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $1,361,000. Oak Harvest Investment Services purchased a new stake in HubSpot during the fourth quarter valued at $2,065,000. Donoghue Forlines LLC bought a new position in HubSpot during the fourth quarter valued at $2,049,000. Mayflower Financial Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of HubSpot in the 4th quarter worth $862,000. Finally, Wealth Enhancement Advisory Services LLC increased its holdings in shares of HubSpot by 1.5% in the 4th quarter. Wealth Enhancement Advisory Services LLC now owns 3,246 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $2,262,000 after buying an additional 49 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 90.39% of the company’s stock.

HubSpot Company Profile

HubSpot, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides a cloud-based customer relationship management (CRM) platform for businesses in the Americas, Europe, and the Asia Pacific. The company's CRM platform includes Marketing Hub, a toolset for marketing automation and email, social media, SEO, and reporting and analytics; Sales Hub offers email templates and tracking, conversations and live chat, meeting and call scheduling, lead and website visit alerts, lead scoring, sales automation, pipeline management, quoting, forecasting, and reporting; Service Hub, a service software designed to help businesses manage, respond, and connect with customers; and Content Management Systems Hub enables businesses to create new and edit existing web content.

Further Reading

