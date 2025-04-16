Morgan Stanley Issues Pessimistic Forecast for NICE (NASDAQ:NICE) Stock Price

NICE (NASDAQ:NICE – Get Free Report) had its price objective lowered by stock analysts at Morgan Stanley from $235.00 to $202.00 in a report released on Wednesday,Benzinga reports. The brokerage currently has an “overweight” rating on the technology company’s stock. Morgan Stanley’s target price suggests a potential upside of 32.25% from the stock’s previous close.

Other equities analysts also recently issued research reports about the company. Jefferies Financial Group reaffirmed a “hold” rating and set a $200.00 price target (down previously from $215.00) on shares of NICE in a research report on Thursday, December 19th. Rosenblatt Securities cut their target price on shares of NICE from $225.00 to $200.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, February 21st. DA Davidson dropped their target price on NICE from $200.00 to $180.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday. Royal Bank of Canada reissued an “outperform” rating and set a $200.00 target price on shares of NICE in a research note on Wednesday, March 19th. Finally, Cantor Fitzgerald decreased their price objective on shares of NICE from $176.00 to $161.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, February 21st. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $225.71.

Shares of NICE stock traded down $2.20 on Wednesday, hitting $152.74. 87,211 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 581,725. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $154.56 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $167.79. NICE has a twelve month low of $137.19 and a twelve month high of $235.71. The stock has a market capitalization of $9.60 billion, a PE ratio of 22.59, a PEG ratio of 1.07 and a beta of 1.05.

NICE (NASDAQ:NICE – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 20th. The technology company reported $2.25 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $2.96 by ($0.71). NICE had a return on equity of 16.17% and a net margin of 16.18%. The company had revenue of $721.60 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $718.47 million. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that NICE will post 9.85 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Park Square Financial Group LLC acquired a new stake in shares of NICE in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Avion Wealth bought a new position in shares of NICE in the 4th quarter worth approximately $25,000. Tradewinds Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of NICE in the 4th quarter worth $25,000. Anchor Investment Management LLC grew its holdings in NICE by 200.0% during the 4th quarter. Anchor Investment Management LLC now owns 150 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $25,000 after buying an additional 100 shares in the last quarter. Finally, McIlrath & Eck LLC boosted its holdings in NICE by 56.9% during the 4th quarter. McIlrath & Eck LLC now owns 160 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $27,000 after acquiring an additional 58 shares during the period. 63.34% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

NICE Ltd., together with its subsidiaries, provides cloud platforms for AI-driven digital business solutions worldwide. It offers CXone, a cloud native open platform; Enlighten, an AI engine for the customer engagement market; and smart self service enable organizations to address consumers' needs; and journey orchestration solutions that empower organizations to connect and route customers to deal with the customer's request, and connects them using real time AI-based routing.

