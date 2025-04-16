Morgan Stanley Issues Pessimistic Forecast for Rapid7 (NASDAQ:RPD) Stock Price

Rapid7 (NASDAQ:RPD – Get Free Report) had its target price cut by stock analysts at Morgan Stanley from $33.00 to $26.00 in a research report issued on Wednesday,Benzinga reports. The firm currently has an “equal weight” rating on the technology company’s stock. Morgan Stanley’s price target would indicate a potential upside of 15.04% from the company’s previous close.

A number of other analysts have also weighed in on RPD. Scotiabank cut their target price on shares of Rapid7 from $42.00 to $38.00 and set a “sector perform” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, February 13th. Jefferies Financial Group decreased their price objective on shares of Rapid7 from $45.00 to $35.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, March 31st. DA Davidson cut their price target on Rapid7 from $35.00 to $29.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, March 25th. Barclays dropped their price objective on Rapid7 from $35.00 to $26.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Monday. Finally, StockNews.com upgraded shares of Rapid7 from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, February 21st. Fifteen research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, seven have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, Rapid7 has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $38.21.

Get Rapid7 alerts:

Read Our Latest Stock Analysis on RPD

Rapid7 Stock Down 2.0 %

NASDAQ:RPD traded down $0.47 on Wednesday, reaching $22.60. 378,181 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 872,025. The business has a fifty day moving average of $29.05 and a 200-day moving average of $36.30. Rapid7 has a 52-week low of $22.00 and a 52-week high of $46.96. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.45 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 57.95 and a beta of 0.99.

Rapid7 (NASDAQ:RPD – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 12th. The technology company reported $0.12 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.50 by ($0.38). Rapid7 had a net margin of 3.46% and a negative return on equity of 130.41%. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Rapid7 will post 0.35 earnings per share for the current year.

Insider Activity

In other news, insider Christina Luconi sold 12,551 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, April 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $23.12, for a total value of $290,179.12. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 58,165 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,344,774.80. This trade represents a 17.75 % decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Corey E. Thomas sold 100,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, January 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $39.38, for a total value of $3,938,000.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 431,469 shares in the company, valued at $16,991,249.22. This represents a 18.82 % decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 2.60% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Rapid7

Several institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Stifel Financial Corp acquired a new stake in shares of Rapid7 in the third quarter valued at about $1,006,000. Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Rapid7 by 1.1% during the 3rd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 1,462,007 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $58,330,000 after acquiring an additional 15,287 shares during the period. 272 Capital LP boosted its stake in shares of Rapid7 by 33.4% during the 3rd quarter. 272 Capital LP now owns 215,287 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $8,588,000 after acquiring an additional 53,849 shares in the last quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Rapid7 by 9.7% in the 3rd quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 47,661 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $1,901,000 after acquiring an additional 4,214 shares during the period. Finally, Nordea Investment Management AB increased its stake in Rapid7 by 100.8% in the 4th quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB now owns 75,109 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $3,030,000 after purchasing an additional 37,708 shares in the last quarter. 95.66% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Rapid7 Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Rapid7, Inc provides cybersecurity solutions under the Rapid7, Nexpose, and Metasploit brand names. The company offers endpoint to cloud data collection and sharing applications, such as Rapid7 Insight Agent, a software-based agent that is used on assets across on-premises and cloud environments to centralize and monitor data on company's platform; Rapid7 Insight Network Sensor that analyzes raw end-to-end network traffic to increase visibility into user activity, pinpoint real threats, and investigations; Rapid7 Cloud Event Data Harvesting that offers visibility into changes made to cloud resources; and third-party integrations and ecosystem, as well as orchestration and automation solutions.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Rapid7 Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Rapid7 and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.