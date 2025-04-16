Morgan Stanley Lowers Atlassian (NASDAQ:TEAM) Price Target to $320.00

Atlassian (NASDAQ:TEAM – Get Free Report) had its price target lowered by research analysts at Morgan Stanley from $370.00 to $320.00 in a research report issued to clients and investors on Wednesday,Benzinga reports. The brokerage currently has an “overweight” rating on the technology company’s stock. Morgan Stanley’s price objective would indicate a potential upside of 52.39% from the company’s previous close.

Other equities analysts have also recently issued research reports about the stock. The Goldman Sachs Group increased their price objective on shares of Atlassian from $245.00 to $370.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, February 3rd. Barclays raised their target price on Atlassian from $275.00 to $350.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, February 3rd. Piper Sandler upped their price target on Atlassian from $310.00 to $365.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, January 31st. William Blair restated an “outperform” rating on shares of Atlassian in a report on Friday, January 31st. Finally, Cantor Fitzgerald upgraded Atlassian from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and lowered their price target for the stock from $304.00 to $272.00 in a report on Wednesday, April 2nd. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, nineteen have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Atlassian currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $297.73.

Get Atlassian alerts:

View Our Latest Stock Analysis on Atlassian

Atlassian Trading Up 1.3 %

Shares of TEAM traded up $2.74 during midday trading on Wednesday, hitting $209.99. The stock had a trading volume of 737,267 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,037,430. Atlassian has a fifty-two week low of $135.29 and a fifty-two week high of $326.00. The company has a current ratio of 1.24, a quick ratio of 1.24 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.81. The firm has a market cap of $55.02 billion, a P/E ratio of -156.42 and a beta of 1.07. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $246.50 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $241.83.

Atlassian (NASDAQ:TEAM – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, January 30th. The technology company reported ($0.12) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.73 by ($0.85). Atlassian had a negative return on equity of 17.37% and a negative net margin of 7.22%. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Atlassian will post -0.34 EPS for the current year.

Insider Buying and Selling at Atlassian

In other Atlassian news, CFO Joseph Leo Binz sold 2,587 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $312.09, for a total transaction of $807,376.83. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 169,342 shares in the company, valued at approximately $52,849,944.78. This trade represents a 1.50 % decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, Director Scott Farquhar sold 7,948 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, April 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $185.61, for a total transaction of $1,475,228.28. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 333,816 shares in the company, valued at approximately $61,959,587.76. This represents a 2.33 % decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders sold 263,033 shares of company stock valued at $67,893,043. Corporate insiders own 38.55% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Trading of Atlassian

Institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Virtu Financial LLC bought a new position in Atlassian in the 3rd quarter worth $606,000. Fulton Bank N.A. bought a new position in Atlassian during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $447,000. Allworth Financial LP increased its position in Atlassian by 3.1% in the fourth quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 1,548 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $404,000 after purchasing an additional 47 shares during the last quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB lifted its holdings in shares of Atlassian by 20.1% in the 4th quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB now owns 30,442 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $7,458,000 after acquiring an additional 5,088 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Principal Financial Group Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Atlassian by 61.4% in the 3rd quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 10,770 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $1,710,000 after purchasing an additional 4,099 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 94.45% of the company’s stock.

Atlassian Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Atlassian Corporation, through its subsidiaries, designs, develops, licenses, and maintains various software products worldwide. Its product portfolio includes Jira Software and Jira Work Management, a project management system that connects technical and business teams so they can better plan, organize, track and manage their work and projects; Confluence, a connected workspace that organizes knowledge across all teams to move work forward; and Trello, a collaboration and organization product that captures and adds structure to fluid and fast-forming work for teams.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Atlassian Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Atlassian and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.