Morgan Stanley Lowers Atlassian (NASDAQ:TEAM) Price Target to $320.00

Atlassian (NASDAQ:TEAM – Get Free Report) had its price target lowered by research analysts at Morgan Stanley from $370.00 to $320.00 in a research report issued to clients and investors on Wednesday,Benzinga reports. The brokerage currently has an “overweight” rating on the technology company’s stock. Morgan Stanley’s price objective would indicate a potential upside of 52.39% from the company’s previous close.
Other equities analysts have also recently issued research reports about the stock. The Goldman Sachs Group increased their price objective on shares of Atlassian from $245.00 to $370.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, February 3rd. Barclays raised their target price on Atlassian from $275.00 to $350.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, February 3rd. Piper Sandler upped their price target on Atlassian from $310.00 to $365.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, January 31st. William Blair restated an “outperform” rating on shares of Atlassian in a report on Friday, January 31st. Finally, Cantor Fitzgerald upgraded Atlassian from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and lowered their price target for the stock from $304.00 to $272.00 in a report on Wednesday, April 2nd. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, nineteen have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Atlassian currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $297.73.
Atlassian (NASDAQ:TEAM – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, January 30th. The technology company reported ($0.12) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.73 by ($0.85). Atlassian had a negative return on equity of 17.37% and a negative net margin of 7.22%. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Atlassian will post -0.34 EPS for the current year.
In other Atlassian news, CFO Joseph Leo Binz sold 2,587 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $312.09, for a total transaction of $807,376.83. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 169,342 shares in the company, valued at approximately $52,849,944.78. This trade represents a 1.50 % decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, Director Scott Farquhar sold 7,948 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, April 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $185.61, for a total transaction of $1,475,228.28. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 333,816 shares in the company, valued at approximately $61,959,587.76. This represents a 2.33 % decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders sold 263,033 shares of company stock valued at $67,893,043. Corporate insiders own 38.55% of the company’s stock.
Institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Virtu Financial LLC bought a new position in Atlassian in the 3rd quarter worth $606,000. Fulton Bank N.A. bought a new position in Atlassian during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $447,000. Allworth Financial LP increased its position in Atlassian by 3.1% in the fourth quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 1,548 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $404,000 after purchasing an additional 47 shares during the last quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB lifted its holdings in shares of Atlassian by 20.1% in the 4th quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB now owns 30,442 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $7,458,000 after acquiring an additional 5,088 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Principal Financial Group Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Atlassian by 61.4% in the 3rd quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 10,770 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $1,710,000 after purchasing an additional 4,099 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 94.45% of the company’s stock.
Atlassian Corporation, through its subsidiaries, designs, develops, licenses, and maintains various software products worldwide. Its product portfolio includes Jira Software and Jira Work Management, a project management system that connects technical and business teams so they can better plan, organize, track and manage their work and projects; Confluence, a connected workspace that organizes knowledge across all teams to move work forward; and Trello, a collaboration and organization product that captures and adds structure to fluid and fast-forming work for teams.
