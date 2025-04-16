Morgan Stanley Lowers Oshkosh (NYSE:OSK) Price Target to $91.00

Oshkosh (NYSE:OSK – Get Free Report) had its price objective lowered by analysts at Morgan Stanley from $110.00 to $91.00 in a research note issued to investors on Wednesday,Benzinga reports. The brokerage presently has an “equal weight” rating on the stock. Morgan Stanley’s price target would indicate a potential upside of 7.21% from the company’s previous close.

Other equities analysts have also recently issued reports about the stock. UBS Group reduced their price objective on shares of Oshkosh from $137.00 to $97.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, April 7th. KeyCorp dropped their price objective on Oshkosh from $132.00 to $120.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, April 8th. Evercore ISI raised their target price on Oshkosh from $122.00 to $137.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 19th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut their price target on shares of Oshkosh from $117.00 to $100.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday. Finally, Raymond James boosted their price objective on shares of Oshkosh from $125.00 to $130.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, January 31st. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $114.62.

Oshkosh Price Performance

Shares of NYSE OSK traded down $0.28 during trading on Wednesday, reaching $84.88. The company had a trading volume of 139,601 shares, compared to its average volume of 589,390. Oshkosh has a 52 week low of $76.82 and a 52 week high of $125.00. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.14, a quick ratio of 0.76 and a current ratio of 1.51. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $97.13 and its 200-day moving average price is $100.87. The stock has a market cap of $5.49 billion, a PE ratio of 8.20, a PEG ratio of 1.45 and a beta of 1.26.

Oshkosh (NYSE:OSK – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Thursday, January 30th. The company reported $2.58 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.22 by $0.36. Oshkosh had a return on equity of 19.31% and a net margin of 6.34%. Analysts expect that Oshkosh will post 10.96 earnings per share for the current year.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Oshkosh

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Wellington Management Group LLP increased its stake in Oshkosh by 10.5% in the third quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 17,477 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,751,000 after acquiring an additional 1,665 shares during the last quarter. Barclays PLC raised its holdings in shares of Oshkosh by 40.9% during the 3rd quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 111,710 shares of the company’s stock worth $11,192,000 after buying an additional 32,435 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Oshkosh by 1.0% during the 3rd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 1,089,930 shares of the company’s stock worth $109,250,000 after buying an additional 10,357 shares during the last quarter. Virtu Financial LLC bought a new position in Oshkosh in the third quarter valued at about $504,000. Finally, Sanctuary Advisors LLC raised its stake in Oshkosh by 18.9% during the third quarter. Sanctuary Advisors LLC now owns 14,704 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,473,000 after acquiring an additional 2,340 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 92.36% of the company’s stock.

About Oshkosh

Oshkosh Corporation provides purpose-built vehicles and equipment worldwide. The company operates through three segments: Access, Defense, and Vocational segment. Its Access Equipment segment design and manufacture aerial work platform and telehandlers for use in construction, industrial, and maintenance applications; offers financing and leasing solutions including rental fleet loans, leases, and floor plan and retail financing; and towing and recovery equipment, which includes carriers, wreckers, and rotators, as well as provides equipment installation and sale of chassis and service parts.

