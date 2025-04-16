Morgan Stanley Lowers Toast (NYSE:TOST) Price Target to $46.00

Toast (NYSE:TOST – Get Free Report) had its target price decreased by investment analysts at Morgan Stanley from $50.00 to $46.00 in a report released on Wednesday,Benzinga reports. The firm currently has an “overweight” rating on the stock. Morgan Stanley’s price objective indicates a potential upside of 35.57% from the stock’s previous close.

Several other equities research analysts have also recently weighed in on TOST. BNP Paribas set a $37.00 price target on shares of Toast and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 19th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods upped their price target on Toast from $40.00 to $42.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 20th. Robert W. Baird lifted their price objective on Toast from $38.00 to $40.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 20th. Evercore ISI initiated coverage on Toast in a report on Wednesday, April 9th. They set an “in-line” rating and a $29.00 target price for the company. Finally, Canaccord Genuity Group boosted their price target on shares of Toast from $43.00 to $48.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 20th. Thirteen investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Toast presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $40.09.

Toast Stock Performance

Shares of TOST stock traded down $0.92 on Wednesday, hitting $33.93. 2,143,521 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 6,692,988. The stock has a market capitalization of $16.76 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -3,389.61, a P/E/G ratio of 2.16 and a beta of 2.00. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $35.83 and its 200 day simple moving average is $36.01. Toast has a one year low of $21.32 and a one year high of $44.12.

Toast (NYSE:TOST – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 19th. The company reported $0.05 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.06 by ($0.01). The company had revenue of $1.34 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.32 billion. Toast had a return on equity of 1.54% and a net margin of 0.40%. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Toast will post 0.39 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Insider Buying and Selling at Toast

In related news, CFO Elena Gomez sold 2,052 shares of Toast stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $39.63, for a total value of $81,320.76. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 160,498 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $6,360,535.74. The trade was a 1.26 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, President Stephen Fredette sold 1,068 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $39.63, for a total value of $42,324.84. Following the sale, the president now owns 1,644,656 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $65,177,717.28. This trade represents a 0.06 % decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 270,770 shares of company stock worth $9,409,211. Company insiders own 13.32% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Toast

A number of large investors have recently made changes to their positions in TOST. Blue Trust Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Toast by 120.4% in the 4th quarter. Blue Trust Inc. now owns 692 shares of the company’s stock worth $25,000 after purchasing an additional 378 shares during the period. Piscataqua Savings Bank bought a new position in Toast in the fourth quarter worth approximately $26,000. Stonebridge Financial Group LLC purchased a new position in shares of Toast during the 4th quarter worth $34,000. SBI Securities Co. Ltd. bought a new stake in shares of Toast during the 4th quarter valued at $35,000. Finally, Wingate Wealth Advisors Inc. bought a new position in Toast in the 4th quarter worth $40,000. 82.91% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Toast Company Profile

Toast, Inc operates a cloud-based digital technology platform for the restaurant industry in the United States, Ireland, and India. The company offers software products for restaurant operations and point of sale, such as Toast POS, Toast now, multi-location management, kitchen display system, Toast mobile order and pay, Toast catering and events, Toast invoicing, Toast tables, and restaurant retail; and hardware products, including Toast flex, Toast flex for guest, Toast go 2, Toast tap, kiosks, and Delphi by Toast.

Featured Articles

