MSH Capital Advisors LLC Acquires New Stake in Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF (NYSEARCA:VBR)

MSH Capital Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF (NYSEARCA:VBR – Free Report) during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm purchased 14,045 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,783,000.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Verisail Partners LLC purchased a new stake in Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF during the fourth quarter valued at about $904,000. Resurgent Financial Advisors LLC raised its stake in shares of Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF by 4.5% during the fourth quarter. Resurgent Financial Advisors LLC now owns 4,983 shares of the company’s stock valued at $987,000 after purchasing an additional 216 shares during the period. Insigneo Advisory Services LLC lifted its position in shares of Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF by 23.9% during the fourth quarter. Insigneo Advisory Services LLC now owns 6,731 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,334,000 after purchasing an additional 1,297 shares in the last quarter. Finward Bancorp acquired a new position in Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF in the 4th quarter worth $438,000. Finally, Operose Advisors LLC lifted its stake in shares of Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF by 101.0% in the fourth quarter. Operose Advisors LLC now owns 832 shares of the company’s stock worth $165,000 after acquiring an additional 418 shares in the last quarter.

Get Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF alerts:

Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF Trading Down 0.2 %

VBR stock opened at $173.24 on Wednesday. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $188.85 and a 200-day simple moving average of $199.08. The company has a market capitalization of $92.70 billion, a P/E ratio of 15.20 and a beta of 1.05. Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF has a twelve month low of $160.23 and a twelve month high of $219.01.

Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF Increases Dividend

Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF Profile

The business also recently disclosed a dividend, which was paid on Monday, March 31st. Investors of record on Thursday, March 27th were paid a dividend of $1.2422 per share. This is an increase from Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF’s previous dividend of $1.02. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, March 27th.

(Free Report)

Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Small-Cap Value Index Fund, which employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the MSCI US Small Cap Value Index (the Index). The Index is a diversified index of value stocks of smaller United States companies.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding VBR? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF (NYSEARCA:VBR – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.