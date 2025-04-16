MSH Capital Advisors LLC Acquires New Stake in Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF (NYSEARCA:VBR)

MSH Capital Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF (NYSEARCA:VBR – Free Report) during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm purchased 14,045 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,783,000.
Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Verisail Partners LLC purchased a new stake in Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF during the fourth quarter valued at about $904,000. Resurgent Financial Advisors LLC raised its stake in shares of Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF by 4.5% during the fourth quarter. Resurgent Financial Advisors LLC now owns 4,983 shares of the company’s stock valued at $987,000 after purchasing an additional 216 shares during the period. Insigneo Advisory Services LLC lifted its position in shares of Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF by 23.9% during the fourth quarter. Insigneo Advisory Services LLC now owns 6,731 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,334,000 after purchasing an additional 1,297 shares in the last quarter. Finward Bancorp acquired a new position in Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF in the 4th quarter worth $438,000. Finally, Operose Advisors LLC lifted its stake in shares of Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF by 101.0% in the fourth quarter. Operose Advisors LLC now owns 832 shares of the company’s stock worth $165,000 after acquiring an additional 418 shares in the last quarter.
Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF Trading Down 0.2 %
VBR stock opened at $173.24 on Wednesday. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $188.85 and a 200-day simple moving average of $199.08. The company has a market capitalization of $92.70 billion, a P/E ratio of 15.20 and a beta of 1.05. Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF has a twelve month low of $160.23 and a twelve month high of $219.01.
Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF Increases Dividend
Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF Profile
Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Small-Cap Value Index Fund, which employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the MSCI US Small Cap Value Index (the Index). The Index is a diversified index of value stocks of smaller United States companies.
Featured Articles
- Five stocks we like better than Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF
- What Does a Stock Split Mean?
- Why Uber’s Stock Could Soar on AV Growth and Tariff Resilience
- Do Real Estate Investment Trusts Deserve a Place in Your Portfolio?
- Beware of BigBear.ai: Insiders Are Selling—Should You?
- Best Stocks Under $5.00
- CrowdStrike Stock is a Buy as Cyberthreat Environment Expands
Want to see what other hedge funds are holding VBR? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF (NYSEARCA:VBR – Free Report).
Receive News & Ratings for Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.