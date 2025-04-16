MSH Capital Advisors LLC Invests $3.10 Million in iShares Russell Mid-Cap Value ETF (NYSEARCA:IWS)

MSH Capital Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in iShares Russell Mid-Cap Value ETF (NYSEARCA:IWS – Free Report) in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund purchased 23,930 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,095,000. iShares Russell Mid-Cap Value ETF accounts for approximately 1.0% of MSH Capital Advisors LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 28th largest holding.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in IWS. Strategic Financial Concepts LLC acquired a new stake in shares of iShares Russell Mid-Cap Value ETF during the fourth quarter worth $153,000. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised its stake in iShares Russell Mid-Cap Value ETF by 0.5% in the 3rd quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 711,365 shares of the company’s stock valued at $94,078,000 after acquiring an additional 3,307 shares during the period. Barclays PLC purchased a new position in shares of iShares Russell Mid-Cap Value ETF in the 3rd quarter worth about $635,000. Arkadios Wealth Advisors grew its holdings in shares of iShares Russell Mid-Cap Value ETF by 3.9% during the 4th quarter. Arkadios Wealth Advisors now owns 6,312 shares of the company’s stock valued at $816,000 after purchasing an additional 236 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Robertson Stephens Wealth Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of iShares Russell Mid-Cap Value ETF by 16.8% in the 4th quarter. Robertson Stephens Wealth Management LLC now owns 4,487 shares of the company’s stock valued at $580,000 after acquiring an additional 644 shares during the last quarter.

iShares Russell Mid-Cap Value ETF Trading Down 0.3 %

Shares of iShares Russell Mid-Cap Value ETF stock opened at $118.49 on Wednesday. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $126.03 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $130.83. iShares Russell Mid-Cap Value ETF has a 12-month low of $108.85 and a 12-month high of $140.95. The company has a market cap of $12.47 billion, a P/E ratio of 17.34 and a beta of 1.02.

About iShares Russell Mid-Cap Value ETF

iShares Russell Mid-Cap Value ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares Russell Midcap Value Index Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Russell Midcap Value Index (the Value Index). The Value Index measures the performance of the mid-capitalization value sector of the United States equity market.

