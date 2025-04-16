MSH Capital Advisors LLC Invests $4.79 Million in Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF (NYSEARCA:VYM)

MSH Capital Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF (NYSEARCA:VYM – Free Report) during the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund purchased 37,570 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,794,000. Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF comprises 1.5% of MSH Capital Advisors LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 16th largest position.

Other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased its stake in Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF by 0.4% in the third quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 2,164,681 shares of the company’s stock valued at $277,512,000 after purchasing an additional 9,363 shares during the last quarter. World Investment Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF by 451.3% in the 3rd quarter. World Investment Advisors LLC now owns 22,939 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,941,000 after buying an additional 18,778 shares during the period. Proficio Capital Partners LLC acquired a new position in shares of Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF during the 4th quarter worth $2,588,000. Bank of New York Mellon Corp lifted its position in shares of Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF by 1.3% during the 4th quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 114,629 shares of the company’s stock valued at $14,626,000 after acquiring an additional 1,496 shares during the period. Finally, PKS Advisory Services LLC purchased a new position in shares of Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF in the fourth quarter valued at $242,000.

Get Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF alerts:

Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF Trading Down 0.3 %

Shares of VYM opened at $121.94 on Wednesday. The company has a 50-day moving average of $128.52 and a two-hundred day moving average of $129.77. The stock has a market cap of $56.09 billion, a P/E ratio of 18.76 and a beta of 0.79. Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF has a 12-month low of $112.05 and a 12-month high of $135.10.

Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF Cuts Dividend

Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF Company Profile

The business also recently declared a dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, March 25th. Stockholders of record on Friday, March 21st were issued a $0.85 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, March 21st.

(Free Report)

The Vanguard High Dividend Yield Index Fund (VYM) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the FTSE Custom High Dividend Yield index. The fund tracks the FTSE High Dividend Yield Index. The index selects high-dividend-paying US companies, excluding REITS, and weights them by market cap. VYM was launched on Nov 10, 2006 and is managed by Vanguard.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding VYM? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF (NYSEARCA:VYM – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.