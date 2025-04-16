MSH Capital Advisors LLC Makes New $1.08 Million Investment in Eli Lilly and Company (NYSE:LLY)

MSH Capital Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Eli Lilly and Company (NYSE:LLY – Free Report) during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm acquired 1,396 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,077,000.

Several other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Norges Bank bought a new position in shares of Eli Lilly and Company in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $8,407,908,000. Proficio Capital Partners LLC grew its position in Eli Lilly and Company by 100,387.1% during the fourth quarter. Proficio Capital Partners LLC now owns 5,202,215 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,016,110,000 after purchasing an additional 5,197,038 shares in the last quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP raised its stake in shares of Eli Lilly and Company by 19.0% during the 4th quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 12,625,925 shares of the company’s stock worth $9,747,214,000 after purchasing an additional 2,012,129 shares in the last quarter. Raymond James Financial Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Eli Lilly and Company in the 4th quarter valued at $1,240,653,000. Finally, Parnassus Investments LLC boosted its position in Eli Lilly and Company by 38,959.8% during the fourth quarter. Parnassus Investments LLC now owns 934,702 shares of the company’s stock worth $721,590,000 after purchasing an additional 932,309 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 82.53% of the company’s stock.

LLY stock opened at $756.55 on Wednesday. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $832.96 and a 200 day simple moving average of $821.54. Eli Lilly and Company has a 52 week low of $677.09 and a 52 week high of $972.53. The company has a quick ratio of 0.97, a current ratio of 1.15 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.00. The company has a market cap of $717.34 billion, a PE ratio of 64.61, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.40 and a beta of 0.51.

Eli Lilly and Company ( NYSE:LLY Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 6th. The company reported $5.32 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $5.45 by ($0.13). Eli Lilly and Company had a return on equity of 85.24% and a net margin of 23.51%. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Eli Lilly and Company will post 23.48 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other Eli Lilly and Company news, CAO Donald A. Zakrowski sold 1,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, March 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $818.24, for a total value of $818,240.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief accounting officer now owns 5,840 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,778,521.60. This trade represents a 14.62 % decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. 0.13% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Several equities research analysts recently weighed in on the stock. StockNews.com upgraded shares of Eli Lilly and Company from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, February 7th. Truist Financial raised their price objective on shares of Eli Lilly and Company from $1,029.00 to $1,038.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, February 3rd. Morgan Stanley cut their price objective on Eli Lilly and Company from $1,146.00 to $1,124.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, April 9th. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their target price on shares of Eli Lilly and Company from $970.00 to $1,100.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 5th. Finally, Citigroup lowered their price target on Eli Lilly and Company from $1,250.00 to $1,190.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, January 28th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eighteen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $1,012.00.

Eli Lilly and Company discovers, develops, and markets human pharmaceuticals worldwide. The company offers Basaglar, Humalog, Humalog Mix 75/25, Humalog U-100, Humalog U-200, Humalog Mix 50/50, insulin lispro, insulin lispro protamine, insulin lispro mix 75/25, Humulin, Humulin 70/30, Humulin N, Humulin R, and Humulin U-500 for diabetes; Jardiance, Mounjaro, and Trulicity for type 2 diabetes; and Zepbound for obesity.

