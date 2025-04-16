MSH Capital Advisors LLC Makes New $5.64 Million Investment in iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:IVW)

MSH Capital Advisors LLC bought a new position in iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:IVW – Free Report) during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor bought 55,503 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,635,000. iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF comprises about 1.8% of MSH Capital Advisors LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 10th largest holding.

A number of other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of IVW. Strategic Financial Concepts LLC raised its position in shares of iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF by 10,066.9% in the fourth quarter. Strategic Financial Concepts LLC now owns 425,892 shares of the company’s stock valued at $479,000 after purchasing an additional 421,703 shares during the period. Advyzon Investment Management LLC bought a new stake in iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF during the fourth quarter valued at about $420,000. Inlight Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF in the fourth quarter valued at about $211,000. Encompass Wealth Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF by 2.0% during the 4th quarter. Encompass Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 367,564 shares of the company’s stock worth $37,319,000 after purchasing an additional 7,349 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Amundi boosted its stake in iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF by 464.0% during the 4th quarter. Amundi now owns 13,711 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,392,000 after purchasing an additional 11,280 shares during the period.

Shares of NYSEARCA IVW opened at $90.99 on Wednesday. iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF has a 12 month low of $79.07 and a 12 month high of $107.14. The company has a market cap of $49.57 billion, a P/E ratio of 28.32 and a beta of 1.12. The business’s 50 day moving average is $96.48 and its two-hundred day moving average is $99.34.

iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF, formerly iShares S&P 500 Growth Index Fund (the Growth Fund), is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the S&P 500/Citigroup Growth Index (the Growth Index). The Growth Index measures the performance of the large-capitalization growth sector of the United States equity market.

