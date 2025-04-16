Mullen Automotive (NASDAQ:MULN) Trading Down 12% – Here’s What Happened

Mullen Automotive, Inc. (NASDAQ:MULN – Get Free Report)’s stock price dropped 12% during mid-day trading on Wednesday . The company traded as low as $1.12 and last traded at $1.21. Approximately 1,750,228 shares were traded during mid-day trading, an increase of 1,181% from the average daily volume of 136,592 shares. The stock had previously closed at $1.37.
Mullen Automotive Stock Performance
The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $313.59 and a 200-day moving average price of $6,827.46.
Mullen Automotive (NASDAQ:MULN – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 19th. The company reported ($66,133.00) EPS for the quarter. Mullen Automotive had a negative net margin of 12,717.94% and a negative return on equity of 2,736.27%. The company had revenue of $2.92 million for the quarter.
Insiders Place Their Bets
Institutional Inflows and Outflows
A hedge fund recently bought a new stake in Mullen Automotive stock. Virtu Financial LLC purchased a new stake in Mullen Automotive, Inc. (NASDAQ:MULN – Free Report) in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor purchased 18,728 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $59,000. Virtu Financial LLC owned approximately 0.34% of Mullen Automotive as of its most recent SEC filing. 11.71% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.
About Mullen Automotive
Mullen Automotive, Inc, an electric vehicle company, manufactures, sells, and distributes electric vehicles. Its products include passenger electric vehicles and commercial vehicles; and provides solid-state polymer battery technology. The company is headquartered in Brea, California.
