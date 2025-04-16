Nanoco Group (LON:NANO) Shares Up 10% – What’s Next?

Nanoco Group plc (LON:NANO – Get Free Report) shares traded up 10% during mid-day trading on Tuesday . The company traded as high as GBX 8.48 ($0.11) and last traded at GBX 7.80 ($0.10). 4,687,822 shares traded hands during trading, an increase of 760% from the average session volume of 545,100 shares. The stock had previously closed at GBX 7.09 ($0.09).

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of -11.22, a quick ratio of 3.57 and a current ratio of 2.71. The company has a market capitalization of £14.93 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -17.68 and a beta of 0.67. The company has a 50-day moving average price of GBX 8.15 and a 200-day moving average price of GBX 11.14.

Nanoco Group (LON:NANO – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 15th. The company reported GBX (0.53) (($0.01)) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. Nanoco Group had a negative net margin of 15.91% and a positive return on equity of 419.06%. On average, equities research analysts expect that Nanoco Group plc will post 0.3318825 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Nanoco is a world leader in the development and manufacture of cadmium-free quantum dots and other nanomaterials emanating from our technology platform and validated IP. Our materials have potential application in a huge range of electronic devices including infra-red sensors and displays.

