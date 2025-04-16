National Bankshares Has Lowered Expectations for Hudbay Minerals (TSE:HBM) Stock Price

Hudbay Minerals (TSE:HBM – Get Free Report) (NYSE:HBM) had its price objective reduced by equities researchers at National Bankshares from C$15.50 to C$14.50 in a report issued on Wednesday,BayStreet.CA reports. The firm currently has an “outperform” rating on the mining company’s stock. National Bankshares’ target price would suggest a potential upside of 49.02% from the stock’s previous close.
A number of other research firms have also recently commented on HBM. Royal Bank of Canada raised their target price on shares of Hudbay Minerals from C$15.00 to C$16.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, March 13th. Desjardins upgraded shares of Hudbay Minerals to a “moderate buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 3rd. TD Securities dropped their target price on shares of Hudbay Minerals from C$15.00 to C$14.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, February 20th. Stifel Canada raised Hudbay Minerals to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 19th. Finally, Raymond James upped their price objective on Hudbay Minerals from C$16.00 to C$17.00 in a research note on Friday, April 4th. Thirteen analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating and two have issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of C$15.64.
In other Hudbay Minerals news, Senior Officer Francisco Javier Del Rio Del Aguila sold 12,959 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, March 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of C$12.00, for a total transaction of C$155,508.00. Also, Director Peter Gerald Jan Kukielski purchased 9,300 shares of Hudbay Minerals stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 21st. The stock was acquired at an average price of C$10.76 per share, for a total transaction of C$100,068.00. Insiders bought 11,800 shares of company stock valued at $127,418 over the last three months. 0.07% of the stock is owned by company insiders.
Hudbay Minerals Inc, a diversified mining company, focuses on the exploration, development, operation, and optimization of properties in North and South America. It produces copper concentrates containing gold, silver, and molybdenum; gold concentrates containing zinc; zinc concentrates; molybdenum concentrates; and silver/gold doré.
