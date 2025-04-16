National Bankshares Has Lowered Expectations for Hudbay Minerals (TSE:HBM) Stock Price

Hudbay Minerals (TSE:HBM – Get Free Report) (NYSE:HBM) had its price objective reduced by equities researchers at National Bankshares from C$15.50 to C$14.50 in a report issued on Wednesday,BayStreet.CA reports. The firm currently has an “outperform” rating on the mining company’s stock. National Bankshares’ target price would suggest a potential upside of 49.02% from the stock’s previous close.

A number of other research firms have also recently commented on HBM. Royal Bank of Canada raised their target price on shares of Hudbay Minerals from C$15.00 to C$16.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, March 13th. Desjardins upgraded shares of Hudbay Minerals to a “moderate buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 3rd. TD Securities dropped their target price on shares of Hudbay Minerals from C$15.00 to C$14.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, February 20th. Stifel Canada raised Hudbay Minerals to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 19th. Finally, Raymond James upped their price objective on Hudbay Minerals from C$16.00 to C$17.00 in a research note on Friday, April 4th. Thirteen analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating and two have issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of C$15.64.

Get Hudbay Minerals alerts:

Check Out Our Latest Report on HBM

Hudbay Minerals Stock Performance

Insiders Place Their Bets

HBM traded down C$0.10 during midday trading on Wednesday, reaching C$9.73. The company had a trading volume of 1,586,891 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,919,830. The business has a 50-day moving average of C$10.86 and a two-hundred day moving average of C$11.90. The company has a quick ratio of 0.85, a current ratio of 1.86 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 46.39. Hudbay Minerals has a 1 year low of C$8.49 and a 1 year high of C$14.33. The company has a market cap of C$2.70 billion, a P/E ratio of 27.40, a P/E/G ratio of 3.97 and a beta of 1.83.

In other Hudbay Minerals news, Senior Officer Francisco Javier Del Rio Del Aguila sold 12,959 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, March 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of C$12.00, for a total transaction of C$155,508.00. Also, Director Peter Gerald Jan Kukielski purchased 9,300 shares of Hudbay Minerals stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 21st. The stock was acquired at an average price of C$10.76 per share, for a total transaction of C$100,068.00. Insiders bought 11,800 shares of company stock valued at $127,418 over the last three months. 0.07% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Hudbay Minerals Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Hudbay Minerals Inc, a diversified mining company, focuses on the exploration, development, operation, and optimization of properties in North and South America. It produces copper concentrates containing gold, silver, and molybdenum; gold concentrates containing zinc; zinc concentrates; molybdenum concentrates; and silver/gold doré.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Hudbay Minerals Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Hudbay Minerals and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.