Neonode (NASDAQ:NEON) Stock Crosses Above 200-Day Moving Average – Should You Sell?

Neonode Inc. (NASDAQ:NEON – Get Free Report) shares passed above its 200-day moving average during trading on Monday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of $8.12 and traded as high as $8.20. Neonode shares last traded at $8.05, with a volume of 49,719 shares trading hands.

Neonode Stock Up 8.0 %

The company has a market capitalization of $142.66 million, a P/E ratio of -11.97 and a beta of 2.00. The company has a 50-day moving average of $8.45 and a two-hundred day moving average of $8.12.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Neonode

Large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. SBI Securities Co. Ltd. purchased a new stake in shares of Neonode in the fourth quarter worth $25,000. Squarepoint Ops LLC bought a new stake in Neonode during the 4th quarter valued at about $107,000. Jane Street Group LLC raised its holdings in Neonode by 81.5% in the fourth quarter. Jane Street Group LLC now owns 19,962 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $164,000 after buying an additional 8,962 shares during the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC bought a new position in shares of Neonode in the fourth quarter worth approximately $173,000. Finally, State Street Corp lifted its stake in shares of Neonode by 50.5% in the third quarter. State Street Corp now owns 45,911 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $418,000 after buying an additional 15,400 shares in the last quarter. 11.63% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Neonode

Neonode Inc, together with its subsidiaries, develops optical sensing solutions for contactless touch, touch, and gesture sensing in the United States, Japan, South Korea, Germany, Switzerland, France, Sweden, China, and internationally. It also offers software solutions for machine perception to detect and track persons and objects in video streams from cameras and other types of imagers.

