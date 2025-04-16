Netflix (NASDAQ:NFLX) Trading Up 3% – Still a Buy?

Netflix, Inc. (NASDAQ:NFLX – Get Free Report)’s share price rose 3% on Monday . The company traded as high as $947.55 and last traded at $945.79. Approximately 1,354,195 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 63% from the average daily volume of 3,681,714 shares. The stock had previously closed at $918.29.

Several research analysts have recently issued reports on the company. FBN Securities started coverage on Netflix in a research report on Thursday, March 27th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $1,165.00 price objective for the company. Canaccord Genuity Group raised Netflix from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their price target for the company from $940.00 to $1,150.00 in a report on Wednesday, January 22nd. UBS Group cut their price objective on shares of Netflix from $1,150.00 to $1,140.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday. Barclays upgraded shares of Netflix from an “underweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and boosted their price objective for the stock from $715.00 to $900.00 in a research report on Wednesday, January 22nd. Finally, Robert W. Baird increased their target price on shares of Netflix from $875.00 to $1,200.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 22nd. Ten equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twenty-seven have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Netflix currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $1,021.31.

The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $957.71 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $887.65. The firm has a market capitalization of $417.61 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 49.23, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.12 and a beta of 1.55. The company has a current ratio of 1.22, a quick ratio of 1.22 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.56.

Netflix (NASDAQ:NFLX – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, January 21st. The Internet television network reported $4.27 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $4.20 by $0.07. Netflix had a net margin of 22.34% and a return on equity of 38.32%. The company had revenue of $10.25 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $10.14 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $2.11 earnings per share. Netflix’s revenue for the quarter was up 16.0% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities analysts expect that Netflix, Inc. will post 24.58 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, Director Ann Mather sold 2,682 shares of Netflix stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, February 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $973.00, for a total transaction of $2,609,586.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, Director Jay C. Hoag sold 617 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, January 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $979.71, for a total transaction of $604,481.07. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 274,312 shares of company stock worth $267,919,297. Corporate insiders own 1.76% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Pathway Financial Advisers LLC grew its stake in Netflix by 82.4% during the 4th quarter. Pathway Financial Advisers LLC now owns 31 shares of the Internet television network’s stock valued at $27,000 after purchasing an additional 14 shares in the last quarter. Brown Shipley& Co Ltd purchased a new position in shares of Netflix during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Transce3nd LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Netflix during the fourth quarter worth approximately $32,000. Newton One Investments LLC bought a new stake in shares of Netflix in the fourth quarter worth $34,000. Finally, Pineridge Advisors LLC raised its holdings in Netflix by 4,000.0% in the fourth quarter. Pineridge Advisors LLC now owns 41 shares of the Internet television network’s stock valued at $37,000 after acquiring an additional 40 shares in the last quarter. 80.93% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Netflix, Inc provides entertainment services. It offers TV series, documentaries, feature films, and games across various genres and languages. The company also provides members the ability to receive streaming content through a host of internet-connected devices, including TVs, digital video players, TV set-top boxes, and mobile devices.

