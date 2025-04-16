NewEdge Advisors LLC Grows Holdings in Visa Inc. (NYSE:V)

NewEdge Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of Visa Inc. (NYSE:V – Free Report) by 3.2% during the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 375,786 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock after purchasing an additional 11,532 shares during the period. Visa accounts for 0.7% of NewEdge Advisors LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 20th largest holding. NewEdge Advisors LLC’s holdings in Visa were worth $118,763,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of V. Riverstone Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Visa during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $217,000. Journey Strategic Wealth LLC boosted its position in shares of Visa by 16.4% during the fourth quarter. Journey Strategic Wealth LLC now owns 9,678 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock worth $3,058,000 after acquiring an additional 1,361 shares during the last quarter. King Wealth Management Group boosted its position in shares of Visa by 9.0% during the fourth quarter. King Wealth Management Group now owns 74,874 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock worth $23,663,000 after acquiring an additional 6,172 shares during the last quarter. Generali Investments CEE investicni spolecnost a.s. purchased a new position in Visa during the fourth quarter valued at $10,163,000. Finally, Copley Financial Group Inc. purchased a new stake in Visa in the 3rd quarter worth $616,000. 82.15% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Visa Price Performance

Shares of V stock opened at $335.88 on Wednesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $623.98 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 33.86, a P/E/G ratio of 2.33 and a beta of 0.94. The company has a current ratio of 1.12, a quick ratio of 1.12 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.45. Visa Inc. has a twelve month low of $252.70 and a twelve month high of $366.54. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $341.89 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $319.63.

Visa Announces Dividend

Visa ( NYSE:V Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, January 30th. The credit-card processor reported $2.75 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts' consensus estimates of $2.66 by $0.09. Visa had a net margin of 54.27% and a return on equity of 54.79%. On average, analysts predict that Visa Inc. will post 11.3 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, March 3rd. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, February 11th were paid a dividend of $0.59 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, February 11th. This represents a $2.36 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.70%. Visa’s dividend payout ratio is presently 23.79%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of brokerages have recently weighed in on V. Evercore ISI began coverage on Visa in a research report on Wednesday, April 9th. They set an “in-line” rating and a $330.00 price objective for the company. Susquehanna restated a “positive” rating on shares of Visa in a report on Friday, March 21st. StockNews.com downgraded Visa from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday. Bank of America increased their target price on Visa from $331.00 to $363.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, January 31st. Finally, Piper Sandler restated an “overweight” rating and issued a $383.00 price target (up previously from $368.00) on shares of Visa in a research report on Friday, January 31st. Seven research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twenty-one have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $355.84.

Insider Activity at Visa

In other Visa news, CAO Peter M. Andreski sold 2,332 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $349.62, for a total transaction of $815,313.84. Following the completion of the sale, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 4,488 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,569,094.56. This represents a 34.19 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Ryan Mcinerney sold 8,620 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, February 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $340.00, for a total transaction of $2,930,800.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 143,205 shares of company stock valued at $48,842,490 over the last ninety days. 0.13% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Visa Profile

Visa Inc operates as a payment technology company in the United States and internationally. The company operates VisaNet, a transaction processing network that enables authorization, clearing, and settlement of payment transactions. It also offers credit, debit, and prepaid card products; tap to pay, tokenization, and click to pay services; Visa Direct, a solution that facilitates the delivery of funds to eligible cards, deposit accounts, and digital wallets; Visa B2B Connect, a multilateral business-to-business cross-border payments network; Visa Cross-Border Solution, a cross-border consumer payments solution; and Visa DPS that provides a range of value-added services, including fraud mitigation, dispute management, data analytics, campaign management, a suite of digital solutions, and contact center services.

