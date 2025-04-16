NewEdge Advisors LLC Grows Position in Public Storage (NYSE:PSA)

NewEdge Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of Public Storage (NYSE:PSA – Free Report) by 3.2% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 142,242 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after acquiring an additional 4,397 shares during the period. NewEdge Advisors LLC’s holdings in Public Storage were worth $42,593,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of PSA. Quent Capital LLC increased its position in Public Storage by 135.1% in the fourth quarter. Quent Capital LLC now owns 87 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $26,000 after purchasing an additional 50 shares during the last quarter. Synergy Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Public Storage in the 4th quarter worth about $38,000. Millstone Evans Group LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Public Storage during the 4th quarter valued at about $38,000. Toth Financial Advisory Corp lifted its holdings in shares of Public Storage by 48.2% in the 4th quarter. Toth Financial Advisory Corp now owns 203 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $61,000 after acquiring an additional 66 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Parkworth Wealth Management Inc. purchased a new position in Public Storage in the fourth quarter worth about $67,000. 78.79% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get Public Storage alerts:

Public Storage Trading Up 0.0 %

PSA stock opened at $288.81 on Wednesday. Public Storage has a 12 month low of $256.31 and a 12 month high of $369.99. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $296.53 and its 200 day moving average is $312.97. The company has a market capitalization of $50.66 billion, a PE ratio of 29.99, a P/E/G ratio of 4.91 and a beta of 0.76. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.77, a current ratio of 0.97 and a quick ratio of 0.97.

Public Storage Announces Dividend

Analyst Ratings Changes

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 28th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, March 13th were given a dividend of $3.00 per share. This represents a $12.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.15%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, March 13th. Public Storage’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 112.89%.

A number of brokerages have issued reports on PSA. Truist Financial upgraded Public Storage from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $310.00 price objective on the stock in a research report on Thursday, April 10th. Wells Fargo & Company decreased their price target on Public Storage from $365.00 to $330.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, February 21st. Mizuho started coverage on shares of Public Storage in a research note on Wednesday, April 9th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $287.00 price objective for the company. Royal Bank of Canada reduced their target price on shares of Public Storage from $342.00 to $329.00 and set a “sector perform” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, February 26th. Finally, Barclays reaffirmed an “overweight” rating and set a $354.00 price target (down from $361.00) on shares of Public Storage in a research note on Wednesday, March 12th. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, six have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, Public Storage has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $332.08.

Get Our Latest Stock Report on Public Storage

Public Storage Profile

(Free Report)

Public Storage, a member of the S&P 500 and FT Global 500, is a REIT that primarily acquires, develops, owns, and operates self-storage facilities. At December 31, 2023, we had: (i) interests in 3,044 self-storage facilities located in 40 states with approximately 218 million net rentable square feet in the United States and (ii) a 35% common equity interest in Shurgard Self Storage Limited (Euronext Brussels: SHUR), which owned 275 self-storage facilities located in seven Western European nations with approximately 15 million net rentable square feet operated under the Shurgard brand.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding PSA? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Public Storage (NYSE:PSA – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Public Storage Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Public Storage and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.