NewEdge Advisors LLC Has $45.70 Million Position in Palantir Technologies Inc. (NASDAQ:PLTR)

NewEdge Advisors LLC raised its holdings in shares of Palantir Technologies Inc. (NASDAQ:PLTR – Free Report) by 2.9% in the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 623,721 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 17,622 shares during the period. NewEdge Advisors LLC’s holdings in Palantir Technologies were worth $45,704,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Roxbury Financial LLC purchased a new position in shares of Palantir Technologies during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $27,000. First PREMIER Bank bought a new position in Palantir Technologies during the 4th quarter valued at $28,000. Wolff Wiese Magana LLC boosted its holdings in Palantir Technologies by 230.4% during the 4th quarter. Wolff Wiese Magana LLC now owns 380 shares of the company’s stock worth $29,000 after acquiring an additional 265 shares during the last quarter. HighMark Wealth Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Palantir Technologies by 73.5% in the 4th quarter. HighMark Wealth Management LLC now owns 392 shares of the company’s stock worth $30,000 after acquiring an additional 166 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Sierra Ocean LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Palantir Technologies in the fourth quarter valued at about $31,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 45.65% of the company’s stock.

Palantir Technologies Trading Up 6.2 %

Palantir Technologies stock opened at $98.40 on Wednesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $230.78 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 517.92, a P/E/G ratio of 10.84 and a beta of 2.74. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $92.38 and a 200 day simple moving average of $73.83. Palantir Technologies Inc. has a 1-year low of $20.33 and a 1-year high of $125.41.

In other news, Director Lauren Elaina Friedman Stat sold 11,794 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $102.80, for a total value of $1,212,423.20. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 88,129 shares in the company, valued at approximately $9,059,661.20. This trade represents a 11.80 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website . Also, Director Alexandra W. Schiff sold 6,776 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $86.63, for a total transaction of $587,004.88. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 184,617 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $15,993,370.71. This represents a 3.54 % decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Over the last three months, insiders sold 2,989,975 shares of company stock worth $253,328,090. 12.93% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Several research firms recently weighed in on PLTR. William Blair set a $84.00 price target on shares of Palantir Technologies in a report on Wednesday, March 5th. Cantor Fitzgerald boosted their target price on Palantir Technologies from $72.00 to $98.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 4th. Wedbush reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and issued a $120.00 target price on shares of Palantir Technologies in a report on Monday, March 3rd. Loop Capital reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Palantir Technologies in a report on Friday, April 4th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada upped their price objective on Palantir Technologies from $11.00 to $40.00 and gave the company an “underperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 4th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, fifteen have assigned a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $74.95.

Palantir Technologies, Inc engages in the business of building and deploying software platforms that serve as the central operating systems for its customers. It operates under the Commercial and Government segments. The Commercial segment focuses on customers working in non-government industries. The Government segment is involved in providing services to customers that are the United States government and non-United States government agencies.

